"It looked like the heart was going to burst any time" - Indian legend on thrilling IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar admitted that he was very nervous as India and Pakistan played out a thriller in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. While the Men in Blue ended up winning the title, Gavaskar criticized the top three for throwing their wickets away in the chase.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai swung both ways, before the Men in Blue finally emerged victorious in the last over. Sent into bat, Pakistan collapsed from a strong 113-1 to 146 all out, losing 9-33. In the chase, India crumbled to 20-3 inside the powerplay before the other batters combined to take the team over the line.

During a discussion on Sports Today, Gavaskar admitted that his heart was racing fast as the match provided a number of tense moments. He quipped:

"It looked like the heart was going to burst any time."

On a serious note, the 76-year-old questioned India's batting tactics in the powerplay in a chase of 147. Criticizing the stroke play of the top three, he said:

"What we saw in the first three dismissals was hard to understand. It was not a big target. We were not chasing 190-200 where you need to look to score off just about every delivery. What you need to get was a nice, solid start. Not necessarily a 60 or 50 in the first six overs. They didn't need 20-3. That is what opened the door for Pakistan. That is what got everybody nervous."

Chasing 147, India lost in-form Abhishek Sharma for five as he miscued a slower ball from Faheem Ashraf. Struggling Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav (1) chipped a catch to mid-off, while trying to hit Shaheen Afridi. Shubman Gill (12) then mistimed one off towards mid-on.

Tilak Varma leads India's charge with the bat in Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan

After India lost 3-20, Tilak Varma took control of proceedings with a measured knock under intense pressure. The southpaw hit an unbeaten 69 off 53 to guide India to victory. The impressive knock featured three fours and four sixes.

Varma added 57 runs for the fourth wicket with Sanju Samson (24 off 21) and 60 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (33 off 22). Rinku Singh (4*) came in and hit the winning runs off the only ball he faced in the entire Asia Cup 2025.

