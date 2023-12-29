Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Stags vs Auckland Aces, Match 8

The 8th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 between Central Stags and Auckland Aces was abandoned due to rain and both teams walked away with two points each.

Wellington Firebirds have won two out of three matches and have 10 points to their name. They have a Net Run Rate of +6.539 and are still in first place. Auckland Aces’ last two matches were abandoned and they have collected eight points. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.350.

Central Stags have played three games so far, and have witnessed all kinds of results. They have won a game and lost one, with the third game being abandoned. They are in third position with a Net Run Rate of +0.025. Having played two games, Northern Brave have a win-loss ratio of 1:1 so far. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.025 and four points to their name.

Canterbury Kings and Otago Volts are in the last two places on the points table and are yet to win a game this season. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.350 and -6.539, respectively.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Firebirds 3 2 0 0 1 10 6.54 2 Auckland Aces 3 1 0 0 2 8 1.35 3 Central Stags 3 1 1 0 1 6 0.025 4 Northern Brave (M) 2 1 1 0 0 4 -0.03 5 Canterbury Kings 2 0 1 0 1 2 -1.4 6 Otago Volts 3 0 2 0 1 2 -6.54

Unpacking the highlights of Super Smash 2023-24

In the opening game of this season, Auckland defeated Canterbury by 27 runs after posting a total of 185 runs on the board. Danru Ferns took three wickets for 30 runs and won the Player of the Match award.

Wellington posted a massive total of 234 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs against Otago. Otago were bundled out for 160 runs and Wellington won by 74 runs. In the third match, Northern Districts defeated Central Districts by 55 runs. Northern Districts made 196 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

The fourth and fifth games of the season were abandoned. In the sixth match, Central Districts defeated Northern Districts by 56 runs after posting a total of 206 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Otago were bundled out for just 47 runs against Wellington in the 7th match. Wellington chased the target of 48 runs in 4.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. The 8th match between Central Districts and Auckland was abandoned due to rain.

