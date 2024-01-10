Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Stags vs Otago Volts, Match 19

Central Stags secured a 52-run victory over Otago Volts in the 19th match of Super Smash 2023-24 at McLean Park in Napier.

Wellington Firebirds maintain their pole position in the standings with four wins, one loss, and one no-result, carrying 18 points at a net run rate of (NRR) of 2.01. They are closely followed by Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings at second and third positions, respectively, with 16 points each.

Auckland bagged three wins and suffered just one loss with two of their matches ending in no results. Meanwhile, Canterbury registered three wins and suffered two losses, while one match ended without a result. Both teams have maintained a positive NRR of +1.47 and 0.11, repsectively.

Central Stags moved one spot up after defeating Otago Volts, notching 12 points from seven games. They have two wins in their kitty along with three losses. On the other hand, Volts who have secured 10 points so far, slid down to the fifth position.

Northern Knights, regrettably, hold the wooden spoon with just one win in five contests so far. They have four points in their tally.

Will Young steamrolls the opposition single-handedly

Central Stags were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Opener Bayley Wiggins fell early, scoring just one run off four balls. However, Will Young and Dane Cleaver forged a match-turning 108-run stand for the second wicket to steady the innings.

Cleaver departed after contributing with 50 runs off 33 balls, featuring five fours and one six. The middle-order batters couldn't sustain the momentum. Nevertheless, Young went on to reach his century, producing 101* off 63, including 10 fours and three sixes.

Ultimately, Central Stags posted a commanding total of 187/5 in 20 overs. Travis Muller, Andrew Hazeldine, Jacob Duffy, and Jacob Gibson took one wicket each for Volts in the first innings.

In reply, openers Jacob Gibson (8) and Hamish Rutherford (18) departed early. Captain Dean Foxcroft bagged a two-ball duck to worsen the situation. However, Max Chu (34) and Dale Phillips (16) stitched together a 29-run stand for the fourth wicket, keeping their team in contention.

Later, Llew Johnson (22) and Ollie White (29) tried their best to take the side to victory. With the asking rate climbing up, Volts succumbed to pressure, eventually getting bundled out for 135 runs in 18 overs.

