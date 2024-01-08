Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 17

Central Stags faced Wellington Firebirds in the 17th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 on Monday, January 8, at McLean Park in Napier. Wellington won the match by four wickets after chasing down the target of 159 in 19.1 overs.

Wellington Firebirds are in first place on the points table with four wins in six matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.010. Auckland Aces are in second position with three wins, one loss, and two no-results. They have 16 points to their name and have a Net Run Rate of 1.462.

Canterbury Kings and Otago Volts occupy the next two places on the points table. Both teams have won two out of six matches so far. Canterbury have lost two matches, while two others have ended with no result. Otago have lost three matches and one of their games has ended with no result.

Central Stags and Northern Districts find themselves in the last two positions. Central Stags have won one out of six matches, with a Net Run Rate of -0.522. Northern Districts, meanwhile, have won one out of four matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.669.

Muhammad Abbas shines in Wellington's win over Central Stags

Central Stags won the toss against Wellington and elected to bat. They lost their first wicket in the first over with just two runs on the board. Will Young was then involved in a couple of crucial partnerships to take the team’s total to 90 before being dismissed. Young scored 50 off 33 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes.

The Stags ended up with 158 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Logan van Beek was the pick of the bowlers for Wellington, taking three for 24 in four overs.

In reply, Wellington lost their first three wickets for just 50 on the board. Muhammad Abbas and Michael Bracewell then shared a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help the team close in on the target. Wellington eventually won the match in 19.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

Abbas was the highest scorer in the match with 72 off 38 deliveries and was rightly adjudged Player of the Match. Bevan Small was the most successful bowler for the Stags, taking four for 22 in four overs.

