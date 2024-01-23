Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Districts vs Otago Volts, Match 30

With the final league-stage match of the Super Smash 2023-24 getting abandoned, Northern Districts have ended their campaign at the bottom of the points tally. They finished with two wins in 10 matches and overall 10 points.

Otago Volts too ends with two wins in 10 games but has 14 points in the bag. They finish their campaign at second from the bottom of the ladder. At number four is Central Stags with four wins in 10 matches. They sign off with 22 points in their kitty.

Wellington Firebirds will be playing the Eliminator clash on Friday. The Firebirds ended the league stage at number three with five wins in 10 matches, boasting of 22 points.

Canterbury Kings managed to secure five wins in 10 matches and finished the league stage at number two on the tally. They amassed the second most number of points- 22.

Auckland Aces have been the best team in the ongoing season of the Super Smash 2023-24. They finished at the top of the tally, winning six matches out of 10 and, overall, 28 points. With that, they also booked their slot in the final.

The 30th Match between Northern Districts and Otago Volts was abandoned

The bottom-placed teams, namely Northern Districts and Otago Volts took on each other in the final game of the league stage. Otago Volts had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Katene Clarke began his innings with a four but got out on the very next ball off Andrew Hazeldine. Jacob Duffy got the second wicket in the form of Scott Kuggeleijn in the next over to leave Districts in early trouble at six for two.

Andrew Hazeldine picked one more in the next over, while Jeet Raval (6) departed in the 5th over to leave Northern Districts reeling at 19 for four. Ben Lockrose took the fifth wicket in the 6th over as half of the side went back to the hunt inside the powerplay.

Northern Districts were tottering at 29 for five in seven overs before the match was abandoned due to rain. Both teams shared points, as a result. Unfortunately, the fans couldn’t witness Hamish Rutherford bat in what was the last innings of his professional career.

