Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces, Match 10

Otago Volts secured a three-wicket win over Auckland Aces in the 10th match of Super Smash 2023-24 at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Wellington are at the top of the table with two wins from three games, carrying 10 points. Auckland Aces retain their second position, bagging eight points with one win and a loss.

Canterbury and Central Districts are at the third and fourth spots with six points apiece at an NRR of 0.154 and -0.542. Both sides have registered only one win each so far.

Otago moved up one spot to occupy the fifth position after bagging their first win of the season with two losses. They have six points in their tally at an NRR of -3.792. Northern Knights slid down to hold the wooden spoon with one win and a loss, racking up just four points.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Firebirds 3 2 0 0 1 10 6.54 2 Auckland Aces 3 1 0 0 2 8 1.35 3 Central Stags 3 1 1 0 1 6 0.025 4 Northern Brave (M) 2 1 1 0 0 4 -0.03 5 Canterbury Kings 2 0 1 0 1 2 -1.4 6 Otago Volts 3 0 2 0 1 2 -6.54

Travis Muller and Jake Gibson scalp three wickets apiece

After losing the toss, Auckland were asked to bat first. Opener Sean Solia (20) looked good before departing with two fours and one six. Martin Guptill couldn't make a big score as he was dismissed for just seven runs.

Captain Robert O'Donnell continued his good form, scoring 35 off 38 balls, including four fours. Cole Briggs (15), Cam Fletcher (1), and William O'Donnell (14) couldn't sustain the momentum as their side were reduced from 43/1 in 3.5 overs to 97/5 in 14 overs.

Eventually, they could post a good-looking total of 151/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Ben Lister's 16* off 10 with one four. Travis Muller was the standout bowler, returning with a three-wicket haul with Jake Gibson also scalping three crucial wickets. The other three bowlers picked up one wicket each.

In response, in-form Jake Gibson bagged a two-ball duck. However, Hamish Rutherford (32) and captain Dean Foxcroft (51) forged a 42-run second wicket stand. Keeper-batter Max Chu (1) and Dale Phillips (0) fell very quickly in the last over of the powerplay.

Llew Johnson contributed with 21 crucial runs in the middle overs. Later, Ollie White (22*) and Travis Muller (17*) took the side over the line in 19.4 overs with three wickets in hand. Louis Delport picked up a three-wicket haul but his efforts were in vain.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App