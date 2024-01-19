Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Volts vs Central Stags, Match 27

The 27th game of the Super Smash 2023-24 between Otago Volts and Central Stags on Friday ended in a tie in Dunedin. Central Stags got two points and are level on points with Wellington Firebirds.

With 22 points, Central Stags are third in the points table. The Firebirds, too, have 22 points but have a superior net run rate of 0.93. The Firebirds are second in the standings with five wins in nine games.

Auckland Aces, with 24 points, are atop the points table with five wins in nine games. At number four are Centerbury Kings, with four wins in nine games. They have 20 points and a net run rate of 0.592.

Otago Volts are second from bottom in the Super Smash points table. They have only managed two wins in nine games accumulating 12 points. Northern Brave, with eight points, find themselves languishing at the bottom, winning two out of their eight outings.

Rank Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 AUCKLAND ACES 9 5 2 0 2 24 1.105 2 WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS 9 5 3 0 1 22 0.927 3 CENTRAL STAGS 10 4 3 1 2 22 0.337 4 CANTERBURY KINGS 9 4 3 0 2 20 0.592 5 OTAGO VOLTS 9 2 5 1 1 12 -1.675 6 NORTHERN DISTRICTS 8 2 6 0 0 8 -1.101

How the 27th game of Super Smash 2023-24 unfolded

Atago Volts batted first and managed 139 in the Super Smash contest, thanks to valuable contributions from the top three batters. Hamish Rutherford (26 off 24) and Luke Georgeson (22 off 23) put on a 46-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Coming in at three, captain Dean Foxcroft capitalized on that start with a handy knock of 42 off 32, including four fours and a six. Thorn Parkes contributed an unbeaten 25 off 27, including one four and one six. As for Central Districts, Jayden Lennox was the pick of the bowlers, with 2-13 in three overs.

In response, Central Stags got off to an awful start, losing their first three wickets for 22 inside six overs. Captain, Tom Bruce, though, looked in a different mood and led the recovery.

He singlehandedly kept them in the hunt and batted right till the final over. He blazed his way to a 63-run knock off 44 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes. Doug Bracewell gave him handy support, with 30 off 20.

Bruce got out in the final over with Central Stags needing eight off four. With three needed on the final ball to win, Jayden Lennox scored two to ensue a tie.

