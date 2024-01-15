Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts, Match 24

Wellington Firebirds took on Northern Districts in the 24th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 on Monday, January 15, at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington. Northern Districts won by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 103 runs in 15.3 overs.

Auckland Aces have won five out of eight matches and are in first place with a Net Run Rate of +1.423. Wellington Firebirds are still in second place, with five wins in nine matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.927.

Central Districts are ranked third and have won and lost three games each. Following closely, Canterbury Kings are in the fourth position, having won three out of eight matches, with a Net Run Rate of -0.079.

Otago Volts And Northern Districts are in the last two places on the points tally. They have won two matches each and have a Net Run Rate of -1.950 and -0.593, respectively.

Raval and Kuggeleijn power Districts to second win

Northern Districts won the toss and elected to bowl against Wellington Firebirds. Firebirds didn’t have a great start, losing six wickets for just 27 runs. Nathan Smith and Logan van Beek added 43 runs for the seventh wicket and helped the team cross the 50-run mark.

Wellington were bundled out for just 102 runs in 18.3 overs. Smith made 26 runs off 21 deliveries, emerging as the highest-scorer. Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, and Matthew Fisher took two wickets each for Northern Districts. Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, and Frederick Walker picked up one wicket each.

Northern Districts lost their first wicket for just 20 runs. Henry Cooper and Jeet Raval added 32 runs for the second wicket. Raval went on to score 32 runs off 28 deliveries to emerge as the highest-scorer.

Districts chased down the target of 103 runs in 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek and Michael Bracewell took one wicket each for Wellington.

Kuggeleijn won the Player of the Match award for his bowling spell of 2/14 in four overs.

