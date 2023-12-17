Super Smash 2023/24 squad: Full list of Central Stags players ft. Ajaz Patel and Dane Cleaver

The 19th edition of the Super Smash starts on 19 December 2023 and will run until 28 January 2024. A total of six teams will be participating in the T20 league. Four teams are based on the North Island while two are from the South Island.

Hailing from the North Island, the Central Stags stand as the third most successful team in the tournament's history, boasting three titles - won in 2008, 2009, and 2018. Additionally, they have secured runner-up positions three times, in 2010, 2016, and 2017.

Stags failed to qualify for the knockout stage in the 2022/23 Super Smash. They finished in the fourth position on the points table with four wins and five losses. The Tom Bruce-led side saw Jayden Lennox finishing as their leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets while Josh Clarkson was the leading scorer with 258 runs.

Dane Cleaver will lead the side this season with internationally capped players including Tom Bruce, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, and Doug Bracewell.

The batting lineup looks robust, with the likes of Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, and Josh Clarkson providing a formidable middle order. Clarkson and Will are expected to join the tournament after their national duty in the Bangladesh ODI series.

The bowling unit, led by Ajaz Patel, seems well-rounded with the combination of Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, and Seth Rance. Patel's experience and leadership will undoubtedly be crucial in guiding the bowling attack to keep the opposition on their toes.

It's not just about the stars though. The depth that players like Bracewell, Bevan Small, and William Clark bring to the team with their all-round performances is invaluable.

As they enter the 19th edition, the Central Stags, with a rich history and a blend of seasoned players, are determined to vie for their fourth title in the Super Smash.

Stags will face Northern Braves in their first game on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Central Stags squad for Super Smash 2023/24:

Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Bevan Small, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (c) & (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole