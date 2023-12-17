Super Smash 2023/24 squad: Full list of Otago Volts players ft. Glenn Phillips and Dean Foxcroft

The 19th edition of the Super Smash is set to be held from December 19, 2023 until January 28, 2024, featuring six teams in the T20 league.

With two titles under their belt in the 2008–09 and 2012–13 editions and three runner-up finishes, Otago Volts have a rich history in the tournament. Despite falling short of the final last season, the Volts are determined to bounce back and make a strong statement in the upcoming edition.

In the 2022/23 season, they faced a setback in the Eliminator, losing to the Northern Braves by 16 runs (DLS method). Michael Rae showcased his prowess as the joint-most wicket-taker with 16 scalps, while Dean Foxcroft led from the front with the bat, finishing as the top-scorer with an impressive 424 runs.

Foxcroft, who captained the side last season, will continue to lead, supported by key players like Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, and Hamish Rutherford.

The squad has undergone changes, with 16 players being awarded contracts ahead of the 2023–24 season. Among the talented pool are seasoned players like Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Andrew Hazeldine, and Dale Phillips, adding depth to the team's composition.

While the lineup may not feature many international stars, the Volts boast a roster brimming with domestic talents from England and South Africa. This blend of seasoned and emerging players reflects their commitment to building a well-rounded and competitive team.

Otago seem to have less international experienced players in their lineup. However, with the domestic talents, they’ll be eager to put up a strong showdown in the upcoming game and be lethal.

The Volts kick off their campaign against the mighty Wellington Firebirds, a team brimming with international stars, in the second game of the Super Smash 2023/24 on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Otago Volts are poised to bring their A-game and make a strong impression in the tournament.

Otago Volts squad for Super Smash 2023/24:

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Nick Kwant, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft (c), Glenn Phillips, Hunter Kindley, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu(Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller