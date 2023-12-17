Super Smash 2023/24 squads: Full list of Auckland Aces players ft. James Neesham and Mark Chapman

The 19th edition of New Zealand’s premier domestic T20 cricket tournament, the Super Smash, will kick off on Tuesday, December 19. Auckland Aces will host Canterbury Kings at the Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland, in the curtain raiser.

The tournament comprises of six teams, four based on the North Island and the remaining two on the South Island. With four titles to their name, the Auckland Aces are one of the most successful sides in the tournament.

The Aces have managed to build a strong team. With big names like James Neesham, Finn Allen, and Mark Chapman in their ranks, the Aces will be expected to fly high this season.

The team will be led by Sean Solia, who would want to make his side the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

After playing the tournament opener against the Canterbury Kings, Auckland will play their next game against Wellington Firebirds on December 24, Sunday. Just like all other teams, the Aces too will play 10 games in the league stage, facing the remaining five teams twice.

The team that finishes on top of the points table will directly make its way to the summit clash. The second finalist will be decided on January 26, Friday, when the second and third-placed teams fight it out in the Elimination Final.

The winning side of this contest will make its way into the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Auckland Aces squad for Super Smash 2023/24

Here is the complete list of Auckland Aces squad members for the upcoming edition of the Super Smash:

George Worker, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia (c), Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (wk), Cole Briggs (wk), Finn Allen (wk), Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb.