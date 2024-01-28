Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings, final (Updated) ft. Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham

The final of the Super Smash 2024 between Canterbury Kings and Auckland Aces was abandoned due to heavy rain. As a result, table-toppers Auckland Aces were crowned as champions of the 2024 edition of the Super Smash tournament. For the unversed, this is the fifth time Auckland Aces have won the Super Smash title.

Canterbury Kings would be gutted to miss out on a title. Before the umpires had called the game off, Canterbury Kings had managed to put on a pretty good score of 133 runs in 14.2 overs.

The Kings were dealt with an early blow as Chad Bowes departed for 17 (11) in the third over of the innings. However, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls played wonderfully and stitched a 92-run partnership for the second wicket.

Nicholls couldn’t complete his half-century as he departed after scoring 42 off 35 balls. Tom Latham, however, remained unbeaten at 58 off 33 balls before the heavens opened up and play was called off.

Coming in at number four, skipper Cole McConchie too looked in confidence as he scored 14 runs in seven balls. Nevertheless, Canterbury Kings will have to wait for another season to win the elusive title.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 HM Nicholls (CANT) 11 10 2 317 76* 39.62 223 142.15 - 3 - 39 5 2 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 3 D Cleaver (CD) 9 9 1 281 87* 35.12 213 131.92 - 2 1 31 5 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 10 10 2 245 72* 30.62 193 126.94 - 1 - 23 8 5 TWM Latham (CANT) 8 7 1 243 62 40.5 180 135 - 3 1 22 12 6 CE McConchie (CANT) 12 10 2 237 79* 29.62 168 141.07 - 2 1 19 12 7 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 10 8 2 231 55* 38.5 196 117.85 - 2 1 20 5 8 CJ Bowes (CANT) 12 11 1 220 85 22 157 140.12 - 1 - 24 8 9 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 10 9 0 206 72 22.88 163 126.38 - 1 - 13 11 10 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 9 8 2 200 93* 33.33 99 202.02 - 1 - 16 13

Henry Nicholls finished the season as the highest run-getter in the 2024 Super Smash edition. He made 317 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.62. At number two is Tim Robinson, who racked up 298 runs in six matches at 59.60.

D Cleaver also showed great form, amassing 281 runs this season in nine matches. He finds himself at number three, followed by the likes of Nick Kelly (245), Tom Latham (243), and Cole McConchie 237) at four, five, and six, respectively.

Dean Foxcroft is at number seven with 231 runs in 10 matches at 38.50. Chad Bowes managed to score 220 runs in 12 matches this season. He is in the eighth spot, followed by Muhammad Abbas (206) at number nine.

Doug Bracewell rounds off the top ten with 200 runs to his name in nine matches at an average of 33.33.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 1 DK Ferns (AUCK) 9 9 204 34 - 256 18 3/26 14.22 7.52 11.33 - 2 BJ Small (CD) 9 8 164 27.2 1 221 16 4/22 13.81 8.08 10.25 1 3 LV van Beek (WELL) 10 10 213 35.3 1 309 15 3/19 20.6 8.7 14.2 - 4 BG Lister (AUCK) 9 9 186 31 1 195 14 4/26 13.92 6.29 13.28 1 5 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 12 9 206 34.2 - 228 14 3/31 16.28 6.64 14.71 - 6 L Delport (AUCK) 9 9 204 34 - 240 14 3/16 17.14 7.05 14.57 - 7 JR Lennox (CD) 9 8 162 27 - 198 13 4/15 15.23 7.33 12.46 1 8 PF Younghusband (WELL) 10 10 198 33 - 238 13 3/21 18.3 7.21 15.23 - 9 NG Smith (WELL) 10 10 216 36 1 249 13 4/5 19.15 6.91 16.61 1 10 W O'Rourke (CANT) 11 9 180 30 - 233 12 4/23 19.41 7.76 15 1

Danru Ferns leads the wicket-taking chart, finishing with 18 wickets in nine matches. Bevan Small is at number two. He has finished the season with 16 wickets in nine matches, followed by Logan van Beek (15).

Ben Lister claimed 14 wickets in nine matches this season. He owns the number fourth five spot, while the fifth position is occupied by Zakary Foulkes (14).

Louis Delport also completes the season with 14 wickets in nine matches and, thus, takes the number six spot on the wickets tally.

Jaydev Lennox is at number seven with 13 wickets, while Peter Younghusband is at eighth spot, claiming 13 wickets in 10 matches.

Nathan Smith too has picked up 13 wickets this season and finishes at number nine, while William O’Rourke (12) takes the tenth position on the wicket-tally.

