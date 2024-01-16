Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland Aces vs Central Stags (Updated) ft. Dane Cleaver and Bevan Small

Central Stags bagged a 15-run win over Auckland Aces in the 25th match of Super Smash 2023-24 at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

After being tasked to bat first, Central Stags opener Jack Boyle (3) lost his wicket quite early in the innings. Curtis Heaphy (18) also joined the queue a few overs later. Captain Tom Bruce couldn't make it big either, scoring just 20 runs.

Dane Cleaver, the keeper-batter, accumulated an 87-run unbeaten knock off 49 balls, featuring 10 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 177.55. William Clark played a brilliant knock in the slog overs, scoring 39 off 29 to take the team's total to 173/5 in 20 overs.

In the chase, George Worker (1), Sean Solia (9), Cole Briggs (0), and Robert O'Donnell (9) lost their wickets quite early. However, Cam Fletcher (45) and William O'Donnell (45) forged an important 77-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Centra Stags’ Doug Bracewell and Bevan Small scalped three wickets apiece as Auckland Aces could post only 158/9 in 20 overs.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 2023-2024 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 D Cleaver (CD) 2023-2024 8 8 1 279 87* 39.85 200 139.5 - 2 1 31 5 3 HM Nicholls (CANT) 2023-2024 7 6 2 213 76* 53.25 144 147.91 - 2 - 27 4 4 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 2023-2024 8 7 2 189 55* 37.8 164 115.24 - 2 1 16 4 5 NF Kelly (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 2 184 72* 30.66 144 127.77 - 1 - 18 6 6 JA Raval (ND) 2023-2024 7 7 0 180 62 25.71 138 130.43 - 2 1 20 4 7 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 2023-2024 8 7 2 170 93* 34 79 215.18 - 1 - 14 11 8 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 2023-2024 8 7 0 169 72 24.14 136 124.26 - 1 - 11 8 9 WA Young (CD) 2023-2024 6 6 1 166 101* 33.2 126 131.74 1 1 - 15 5 10 CD Fletcher (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 5 1 156 74* 39 128 121.87 - 1 - 11 6

Wellington batter Tim Robinson leads the run-scoring charts, maintaining the top spot with 298 runs in six innings at an average of 59.6. Stags batter Dane Cleaver moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 279 runs from eight innings at 39.85.

Canterbury's Henry Nicholls slipped one rank to make it to the third position with 213 runs. Dean Foxcroft (189), Nick Kelly (184), Jeet Raval (180), and Doug Bracewell (170) continue to hold the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Wellington middle-order batter Muhammad Abbas (169) and Stags opener Will Young (166) retain their eighth and ninth ranks. Cam Fletcher (156) moved up from 20th to 10th rank at an average of 39.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 2023-2024 8 7 140 23.2 1 192 16 4/22 12 8.22 8.75 1 - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 168 28 - 208 15 3/26 13.86 7.42 11.2 - - 3 BG Lister (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 150 25 - 167 12 4/26 13.91 6.68 12.5 1 - 4 PF Younghusband (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 162 27 - 185 12 3/21 15.41 6.85 13.5 - - 5 LV van Beek (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 177 29.3 - 251 12 3/19 20.91 8.5 14.75 - - 6 L Delport (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 162 27 - 182 11 3/16 16.54 6.74 14.72 - - 7 JR Lennox (CD) 2023-2024 8 7 144 24 - 185 11 4/15 16.81 7.7 13.09 1 - 8 NG Smith (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 180 30 1 189 11 4/5 17.18 6.3 16.36 1 - 9 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 2023-2024 8 6 134 22.2 - 151 9 3/33 16.77 6.76 14.88 - - 10 T Muller (OTAGO) 2023-2024 8 7 126 21 - 191 9 3/33 21.22 9.09 14 - -

Stags pacer Bevan Small retained his top spot in the wickets standings with 16 scalps at an average of 12. Auckland's Danru Ferns maintained his second rank with 15 scalps. His colleague Ben Lister propelled from seventh to third rank with 12 wickets.

Peter Younghusband (12), Logan van Been (12), and Louis Delport (11) slipped one spot to secure the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Jayden Lennox (11) climbed from ninth to seventh.

Nathan Smith (11) slid two slots to occupy the eighth rank. Zakary Foulkes (9) descended one position to make it to the ninth rank. Travis Muller (9) retained his 10th position in the tally.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App