Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Districts vs Otago Volts (Updated) ft. Dean Foxcroft and Jacob Duffy

Northern Districts took on Otago Volts in the 15th game of the Super Smash 2023-24 on Saturday, January 6, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern Districts elected to bat after winning the toss. They didn’t have a great start, as they lost their first two wickets for 16 inside three overs. Tim Seifert and Mitchell Santner led the recovery. Seifert made 37 off 24, while Santner scored 49 off 34.

Northern Districts were bundled out for 128 in 18.3 overs. Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 19 runs in 3.3 overs. Jake Gibson picked three wickets, while Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller and Glenn Phillips snapped up one apiece.

Otago lost their first wicket for just five. Jake Gibson and Dean Foxcroft added 45 runs for the second wicket. Gibson was dismissed for 21 off 16. Foxcroft and Phillips added an unbeaten 82 runs for the third wicket to guide the team to victory in 17 overs.

Foxcroft was the highest scorer and made 55 off 48. Neil Wagner and Tim Pringle took one wicket each for Northern Districts.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 4 4 1 210 139 70 105 200 1 - 20 12 2 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 6 5 1 143 55* 35.75 114 125.43 - 2 14 4 3 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 3 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 11 8 4 JA Raval (ND) 4 4 0 130 62 32.5 88 147.72 - 2 14 3 5 CE McConchie (CANT) 5 3 1 118 79* 59 80 147.5 - 1 9 8 6 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 4 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 7 D Cleaver (CD) 4 4 0 100 47 25 80 125 - - 12 2 8 HD Rutherford (OTAGO) 6 5 0 100 52 20 79 126.58 - 1 12 2 9 GD Phillips (OTAGO) 2 2 1 91 53* 91 60 151.66 - 1 4 7 10 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 3 3 1 89 54* 44.5 77 115.58 - 1 7 4

Tim Robinson remains the highest run-scorer in the Super Smash with 210 runs in four games at a strike rate of 200.

Dean Foxcroft has jumped to second from ninth with 143 runs tin five innings. He has an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 125.43.

Martin Guptill has slid down to third from second. The Kiwi legend has made 139 runs in three innings at an average of 69.50. Jeet Raval has slipped to fourth from third. He has scored 130 runs in four innings at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 147.72.

Cole McConchie has scored 118 runs in three innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 147.50. He has made one half-century and is the fifth-highest run-scorer.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 PF Younghusband (WELL) 4 4 15 - 100 9 3/21 11.11 6.66 10 - - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 3 3 12 - 85 8 3/26 10.62 7.08 9 - - 3 NG Smith (WELL) 4 4 15 1 88 8 4/5 11 5.86 11.25 1 - 4 L Delport (AUCK) 3 3 11 - 79 7 3/16 11.28 7.18 9.42 - - 5 BG Lister (AUCK) 3 3 10.3 - 83 7 4/26 11.85 7.9 9 1 - 6 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 6 4 13 - 94 7 3/19 13.42 7.23 11.14 - - 7 T Muller (OTAGO) 6 5 14 - 114 7 3/33 16.28 8.14 12 - - 8 JR Lennox (CD) 4 3 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 9 IG McPeake (WELL) 3 3 9.5 - 79 5 3/35 15.8 8.03 11.8 - - 10 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 4 4 13 - 88 5 2/17 17.6 6.76 15.6 - -

Peter Younghusband remains the leading wicket-taker of the Super Smash with nine wickets in four games at an average of 11.11.

Danru Ferns and Nathan Smith have taken eight wickets apiece and are in the next two places. Louis Delport and Ben Lister are in fourth and fifth, respectively, with seven wickets apiece.

