Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago Volts vs Canterbury (Updated) ft. Henry Nicholls and Zakary Foulkes

Otago Volts faced Canterbury in the 12th match of the Super Smash 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 3, at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra. Otago elected to bat after winning the toss here.

They lost the first two wickets for just 31 runs but a partnership of 65 runs between Hamish Rutherford and Glenn Phillips helped them bounce back. Rutherford scored 52 runs off 39 deliveries. Max Chu and Dale Phillips scored 30-plus runs each.

Their collective efforts helped Otago post a total of 171 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Zakary Foulkes was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 33 runs in four overs.

Canterbury had a similar start and lost their first wicket for just 23 runs. Henry Nicholls and Cole McConchie played a crucial role with the bat for the team and helped them remain in the game. Nicholls was the top-scorer with 59 runs off 33 deliveries.

Canterbury chased down the target of 172 runs with four wickets in hand in 18.5 overs. Nicholls won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 3 3 1 189 139 94.5 91 207.69 1 - 17 11 2 JA Raval (ND) 3 3 0 130 62 43.33 86 151.16 - 2 14 3 3 CE McConchie (CANT) 4 3 1 118 79* 59 80 147.5 - 1 9 8 4 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 3 3 1 113 93* 56.5 49 230.61 - 1 12 6 5 D Cleaver (CD) 3 3 0 100 47 33.33 77 129.87 - - 12 2 6 HD Rutherford (OTAGO) 5 4 0 97 52 24.25 71 136.61 - 1 12 2 7 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 2 2 1 89 54* 89 76 117.1 - 1 7 4 8 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 5 4 0 88 51 22 66 133.33 - 1 8 3 9 MJG Rippon (CANT) 4 3 2 83 58* 83 60 138.33 - 1 6 3 10 HM Nicholls (CANT) 3 3 1 83 59 41.5 53 156.6 - 1 13 1

Tim Robinson has maitanined his position at the top of this list. He has made 189 runs in three matches at an average of 94.50 and a strike rate of 207.69. He is the only centurion this season so far.

Jeet Raval continues as the second-highest run-scorer. He has scored 130 runs in three matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 151.16.

Cole McConchie has jumped to third place from seventh and has 118 runs to his name in four matches at an average of 59.

Doug Bracewell has slipped to fourth position from third. He has scored 113 runs in just three matches at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 230.61.

Dane Cleaver was earlier in fourth position but is now the fifth-highest run-scorer. He has made 100 runs in three matches at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 129.87.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 3 3 11 1 57 8 4/5 7.12 5.18 8.25 1 - 2 PF Younghusband (WELL) 3 3 11 - 65 8 3/21 8.12 5.9 8.25 - - 3 JR Lennox (CD) 3 3 11 - 79 6 4/15 13.16 7.18 11 1 - 4 T Muller (OTAGO) 5 4 11 - 99 6 3/33 16.5 9 11 - - 5 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2 2 8 - 59 5 3/30 11.8 7.37 9.6 - - 6 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 3 3 10 - 66 5 2/17 13.2 6.6 12 - - 7 IG McPeake (WELL) 3 3 9.5 - 79 5 3/35 15.8 8.03 11.8 - - 8 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 4 3 12 - 89 5 3/33 17.8 7.41 14.4 - - 9 BJ Small (CD) 3 3 9.2 - 103 5 3/46 20.6 11.03 11.2 - - 10 L Delport (AUCK) 2 2 7 - 52 4 3/16 13 7.42 10.5 - -

Nathan Smith and Peter Younghusband have taken eight wickets each and are in the first two places on this list. Jayden Lennox has six wickets to his name and is still the third-highest wicket-taker this season.

Travis Muller has jumped to fourth position with six wickets in five matches at an average of 16.50. Danru Ferns has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has picked five wickets in two matches at an average of 11.80.

