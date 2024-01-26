Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings (Updated) ft. Cole McConchie and Zachary Foulkes

In an absolute thriller at Seddon Park, the Canterbury Kings chased down 174 runs on the final ball of the play-off match to stun the Wellington Firebirds.

Batting first after winning the toss, Wellington got off to a steady start through openers Nick Kelly (33 off 31 balls) and Muhammad Abbas (32 off 21 balls).

Michael Bracewell's blistering innings helped Wellington post a competitive 173/7 in their 20 overs. He smashed 54 runs off just 24 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 225.

For Canterbury, medium pacer Zakary Foulkes was the pick of the bowlers, with excellent figures of 3/31 in four overs. He got good support from Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, and Ish Sodhi, who all picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Canterbury got a solid start courtesy of their opener, Chad Bowes (46 off 33 balls). Skipper Cole McConchie scored 53 off 38 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 139.47.

With 20 runs needed off the final over, Matt Henry (16* off 6) hit two sixes, followed by Zachary Foulkes' (11* off 7) last-ball six to pull off a famous last-ball victory.

For Wellington, medium pacer Ben Sears was the most successful bowler, with 2/31 in four overs.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 D Cleaver (CD) 9 9 1 281 87* 35.12 213 131.92 - 2 1 31 5 3 HM Nicholls (CANT) 10 9 2 275 76* 39.29 188 146.28 - 3 - 35 4 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 10 10 2 245 55* 30.63 227 107.93 - 2 1 23 5 5 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 9 8 2 231 55* 38.5 196 117.85 - 2 1 20 5 6 C McConchie (CANT) 11 9 2 223 79 27.88 161 138.51 - 2 - 18 11 7 M Abbas (WELL) 10 9 0 206 72 22.89 163 126.38 - 1 - 13 11 8 C Bowes ( CANT) 11 10 0 203 93 22.56 146 139.04 - 1 - 22 7 9 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 9 8 2 200 93* 33.33 99 202.02 - 1 - 16 13 10 JA Raval (ND) 10 10 0 194 62 19.4 150 119.02 - 2 2 21 4

In the race for the Orange Cap (most runs), Wellington skipper Timothy Blake Robinson continues to lead the run-scoring charts. He has scored 298 runs at a stunning average of 59.6 and a strike rate of 187.42.

Dane Cleaver closely follows Robinson, having amassed 281 runs in nine matches. Canterbury's Henry Nicholls continues to occupy the third spot, scoring 275 runs at a strike rate of 146.28.

Wellington's Nick Kelly also moved up a spot to number four with 245 runs. Meanwhile, Canterbury captain Cole McConchie jumped to the sixth spot with 223 runs after his half-century. For Wellington, Muhammad Abbas is clear at the number seven spot with 206 runs. Chad Bowes moves to the 8th position.

Dean Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell, and Jeet Raval round off the list, occupying the 5th, 9th, and 10th spots, respectively.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 1 DK Ferns (AUCK) 8 8 192 32 - 235 18 3/26 13.05 7.34 10.66 - 2 BJ Small (CD) 9 8 164 27.2 1 221 16 4/22 13.81 8.08 10.25 1 3 LV van Beek (WELL) 10 10 213 35.3 1 309 15 3/19 20.6 8.75 14.2 - 4 L Delport (AUCK) 8 8 186 31 - 211 14 3/16 15.07 6.8 13.28 - 5 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 11 9 206 34.2 - 228 14 3/31 16.29 6.67 14.7 - 6 BG Lister (AUCK) 8 8 174 29 1 186 13 4/26 14.3 6.41 13.38 1 7 JR Lennox (CD) 9 8 162 27 - 198 13 4/15 15.23 7.33 12.46 1 8 PF Younghusband (WELL) 9 9 180 30 - 209 13 3/21 16.07 6.96 13.84 - 9 W O'Rourke (CANT) 9 8 162 27 - 214 12 4/23 17.83 7.92 13.5 1 10 NG Smith (WELL) 9 9 204 34 1 220 12 4/5 18.33 6.47 17 1

In the race for the Purple Cap, medium pacers Danru Ferns and Beavan Small lead the wicket-taking charts with 18 and 16 wickets, respectively. Wellington Pacer Logan Van Beek climbed up a spot to 3rd position with 15 wickets.

Zakary Foulkes' 3/31 spell helped him claim the fourth position with 14 wickets and an economy of 6.64. The rest of the bowlers in the top 10 remain unchanged.

Louis Delport (14 wickets), Ben Lister (13 wickets), Nathan Smith (13 wickets), and Peter Younghusband (13 wickets) follow Foulkes. Jayden Lennox (13 wickets), and William O'Rourke (12 wickets) round off the list.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App