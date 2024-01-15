Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights (Updated) ft. Tim Robinson and Bevan Small

Wellington Firebirds were up against Northern Knights in the 24th Super Smash 2023-24 match on Monday, January 15, in Wellington.

Batting first, Wellington were bowled out for a paltry total of 102. They were bundled out in just 18.3 overs, thus failing to play their full quota of overs. Openers Nick Greenwood and Rachin Ravindra departed early as they were in trouble at 6/2.

The situation continued to worsen for them as they kept losing wickets and failed to recover at any stage. Contributions from Nathan Smith (26), Jesse Tashkoff (17), and Peter Younghusband (13) helped them cross the 100-mark.

It was an all-round bowling effort from Northern Knights. Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, and Matthew Fisher all picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

In reply, Northern Knights made light work of the chase. Skipper Jeet Raval led from the front, scoring 32 runs. Henry Cooper scored 25 while Peter Bocock (16*) and Brett Hampton (15*) remained unbeaten to see them over the finish line. The Knights wrapped up the game with seven wickets and 27 deliveries to spare.

Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket each for Wellington.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers in the Super Smash 2023-2024.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 2023-2024 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 HM Nicholls (CANT) 2023-2024 7 6 2 213 76* 53.25 144 147.91 - 2 - 27 4 3 D Cleaver (CD) 2023-2024 7 7 0 192 50 27.42 151 127.15 - 1 1 21 3 4 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 2023-2024 8 7 2 189 55* 37.8 164 115.24 - 2 1 16 4 5 NF Kelly (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 2 184 72* 30.66 144 127.77 - 1 - 18 6 6 JA Raval (ND) 2023-2024 7 8 0 180 62 25.71 138 130.43 - 2 1 20 4 7 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 2023-2024 7 6 2 169 93* 42.25 77 219.48 - 1 - 14 11 8 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 2023-2024 8 7 0 169 72 24.14 136 124.26 - 1 - 11 8 9 WA Young (CD) 2023-2024 6 6 1 166 101* 33.2 126 131.74 1 1 - 15 5 10 FH Allen (AUCK) 2023-2024 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 - 10 13

With 298 runs from six innings, Tim Robinson continues to lead the Super Smash 2023-2024 top run-getters list. Henry Nicholls retained his second position with 213 runs from six innings.

With 192 runs from seven innings at an average of 27.42 and a strike-rate of 127.15, Dane Cleaver retained his third position.

Closely following at the fourth spot is Dean Foxcroft with 189 runs from seven innings with an average of 37.80. He also retained his position. Nick Kelly could add just six runs in his previous match and remains fifth with 184 runs.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 2023-2024 7 6 116 19.2 1 167 13 4/22 12.84 8.63 8.92 1 - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2023-2024 6 6 144 24 - 171 13 3/26 13.15 7.12 11.07 - - 3 PF Younghusband (WELL) 2023-2024 7 7 150 25 - 171 12 3/21 14.25 6.84 12.5 - - 4 LV van Beek (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 177 29.3 - 251 12 3/19 20.91 8.5 14.75 - - 5 L Delport (AUCK) 2023-2024 6 6 138 23 - 149 11 3/16 13.54 6.47 12.54 - - 6 NG Smith (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 180 30 1 189 11 4/5 17.18 6.3 16.36 1 - 7 BG Lister (AUCK) 2023-2024 6 6 126 21 - 145 10 4/26 14.5 6.9 12.6 1 - 8 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 2023-2024 8 6 134 22.2 - 151 9 3/33 16.77 6.76 14.88 - - 9 JR Lennox (CD) 2023-2024 7 6 126 21 - 157 9 4/15 17.44 7.47 14 1 - 10 T Muller (OTAGO) 2023-2024 8 7 126 21 - 191 9 3/33 21.22 9.09 14 - -

Bevan Small retained his top position in the list of leading wicket-takers in the Super Smash 2023-2024. He has 13 wickets at an average of 12.84.

Danru Ferns held onto his second position with thirteen wickets from six innings at an average of 13.15. Peter Younghusband also continues to stay third with 12 scalps at an average of 15.41.

Logan Van Beek jumped a spot up to the fourth position with 12 wickets as well. However, he averages 20.91. Louis Delport slipped a place down to the fifth position with 11 wickets and an average of 13.54.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App