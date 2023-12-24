Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces, 4th Match

The fourth game of the Super Smash 2023-24 between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain showers at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, December 24.

Wellington and Auckland shared points as a result to top the Super Smash points table in first and second place, respectively.

Both teams have won one game each, while the other concluded without a result, which keeps them level on six points. It should be noted that victory in a Super Smash game earns a team four points, and they take two points in case of a tie.

Wellington are atop the points table with a superior net run rate of 3.70 to that of Auckland’s 1.40. Northern Brave are third in the standings with just one win from one game, accounting for four points and an NRR of 2.75.

Canterbury Kings, Central Stags and Otago Volts lost their first games and are in the bottom half of the points table.A slightly better NRR of -1.40 means Canterbury are fourth, ahead of Central Stags (-2.75) and Otago Volts (-3.70).

Here you can take a look at the updated Super Smash 2023-24 points table.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Firebirds 2 1 0 0 1 6 3.7 2 Auckland Aces 2 1 0 0 1 6 1.4 3 Northern Knights"}">Northern Knights 1 1 0 0 0 4 2.75 4 Canterbury Kings 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.4 5 Central Stags 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.75 6 Otago Volts 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.7

How has Super Smash 2023-24 been so far?

The Super Smash, which is the men’s franchise T20 competition in New Zealand, has had four games, including the recent washed-out match between Wellington and Auckland.

Auckland beat Canterbury Kings in the tournament opener by 35 runs. Notable innings from Mitchell Hay (43) and Bevon Jacobs (42) helped Auckland score 185 before Jimmy Neesham (3 for 26) and Danru Ferns bundled out Canterbury for 158 to complete a comprehensive win.

Wellington rode on Tim Robinson’s splendid ton (139 off 64) to crush Otago by Volts by 74 runs in a lopsided game of cricket.

Northern Knights won against Central Stags by 55 runs, making it three in three wins for a team batting first in the Super Smash 2023-24 season.

