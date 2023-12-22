Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Knights vs Central Stags, 3rd Match

After registering a comprehensive 55-run win over Central Stags in the Match No. 3 of the Super Smash 2023-24, the Northern Knights have attained the second spot on the points table. All six teams have played one match apiece and, currently, the Wellington Firebirds are sitting at the top of the table with one win in one game and boast of a superior net run-rate of 3.70.

Northern Knights and Auckland Aces also have two points each to their name after winning their opening games in the competition. The Auckland Aces are at third position with a net run rate of 1.350, while the Northern Knights are one spot above at second position due to a better run rate of 2.750.

The other three teams - Canterbury Kings, Central Stags, and Otago Volts - have all lost their first game and lying at the bottom three spots on the table. Central Stags suffered defeat from the Knights in the last game and thus, held the second-last spot.

Out of all three games played this season, Otago Volts lost their game by the biggest margin of 74 runs, and thus, they sit at the bottom of the points table with an underwhelming net run rate of -3.700. Besides, the Canterbury Kings are also looking for their first win and currently sitting at number four on the table.

Star-studded Northern Knights earn their first win with a clinical performance over Central Stags

Northern Knights have made a promising start in the 2023-24 edition of the Super Smash. The Jeet Raval-led side performed admirably with both bat and ball as they beat Central Districts by 55 runs in their first match. Batting first, the Knights put on a mammoth total of 196 runs on the board in the first innings.

The opening duo of Tim Seifert and Katene Clarke gave a rollicking start to the team as they raced to the 70-run mark inside the first six overs. Ajaz Patel, eventually, broke the partnership in the sixth over by accounting for Clarke's dismissal when he was batting at 28 off 17 balls.

Seifert looked dangerous during his 23-ball 43-run knock and was on course to play a big one until Tickner had him caught at deep mid-wicket in the seventh over. But the runs kept flowing in.

Knights skipper Jeet Raval started his campaign with a match-winning half-century, striking at close to 180, while there were notable contributions from Joe Carter (21 off 18 balls) and Hampton (27 off 16 balls).

In reply, the Central Stags lost both their openers inside the first three overs, courtesy of an impressive spell of fast bowling from Tim Southee and Neil Wagner. Skipper Cleaver, unfortunately, was run-out, while Kuggelejin denied the likes of William Clark (29 off 21) and Curtis Heaphy (31 off 24) to convert their innings into big ones.

Consequently, the half of the Stags batting unit was back to the pavilon with just 80 runs on the board in 13 overs. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals before Blair Tickner and Jayden Lennox showed some resistance with a 42-run partnership for the final wicket, though Central Districts fell 55 runs short in the end. For the Knights, Tim Southee, Kuggelejin, and Santner all picked two wickets each.

