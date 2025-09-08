"Super super happy for you My Dear Achaya" - Sanju Samson pens heartfelt note for brother after KCL 2025 win [In Pictures]

Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson congratulated his brother Saly Samson on Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025) triumph with a heartfelt note. Under Saly's captaincy, Kochi Blue Tigers finished as the champions in the recently concluded second season of KCL.The Kochi-based side clinched a comprehensive 75-run victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the final at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, September 7. Saly bowled a spell of 2-0-18-2 and scored eight runs in the summit clash.Lauding Saly's effort in the tournament, Sanju wrote on Instagram:&quot;Super super happy for you My Dear Achaya 🤗 All those hard and challenging years you went through,,was all worth it… SALY SAMSON has arrived 💪🏽😎.&quot;Sanju congratulated the Kochi Blue Tigers following their successful campaign and praised the team's head coach and support staff. He added:&quot;And a huge congratulations to all the Kaduvakal of Kochi blue tigers…you all are “Powerful beyond measure” 🔥🔥🔥 Special mention to the supporting staffs and The Head Coach @raiphigomez who said we are winning it this year,after the auction..which sounded like a joke then..But now a REALITY…💪🏽 Thanks KCA @keralacricketassociation for setting up this beautiful platform.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Sanju Samson was also part of the Kochi Blue Tigers squad and played six matches in the season. The 30-year-old looked in fantastic form and was the fourth-highest run-scorer of the edition. He amassed 368 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 186.80.Sanju is currently in Dubai with India's T20I team for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue open their campaign on Wednesday, September 10, with a match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.&quot;Should be left alone as opener&quot; - Ravi Shastri on Sanju Samson's batting position in 2025 Asia CupSanju Samson has performed admirably as an opener in T20Is lately. However, his spot at the top of the order could be under threat as he competes with vice-captain Shubman Gill and swashbuckling batter Abhishek Sharma.Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Sanju should open the batting at the 2025 Asia Cup. He noted that the right-handed batter has an impressive record at the position.Shastri said on the Sony Sports Network (via Mid-Day):&quot;He [Sanju Samson] is most dangerous in the top three. That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there. It [replacing Samson for Gill] won’t be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as opener.&quot;Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20s. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds.&quot;As an opener, Sanju Samson has scored 522 runs from 17 T20Is at a strike rate of 178.76. He has three centuries and one fifty to his name at the top of the order.