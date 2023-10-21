Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, Match 6

The sixth match of the Super50 Cup 2023 was played at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine in Trinidad. Barbados Pride beat Jamaica Scorpions convincingly to start their Super50 Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note.

With the win over Jamaica, Barbados Pride grabbed two points and have moved to the third position in the points table. They have a net run rate of +0.940. The Jamaica Scorpions have now played two games so far and lost both. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with net run rate of -2.629.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continue to top the table with three points to their name and a net run rate of +0.028. Leeward Islands follow the Red Force in the points table, with two points to their name. West Indies Academy also got off to a winning start to the competition and are placed fourth.

Guyana Harpy Eagels are placed in the middle of the points table. They have two points under their belt and have a net run rate of +0.2. Combined Campuses and Colleges have only one point to their name and follow the Eagels in the points table at sixth position.

The Windward Islands are struggling in this edition of the Super50 Cup. They have played two games so far and yet to register a single win. They are placed at the seventh position in the points table with a net run rate of -0.209.

Barbados Pride hand Jamaica Scorpions their second loss of Super50 Cup 2023

In the sixth match of the Super50 Cup 2023, the Jamaica Scorpions won the toss and elected to bowl first. They did a fine job by restricting Barbados Pride to 258/6. Kraigg Brathwaite (45), Shamarh Brooks (69), Shai Hope (65) and Dominic Drakes (40*) contributed with the bat for Pride.

The Scorpions picked up six wickets in total, but were sloppy in the death overs. Shalome Parnell and Nicholson Gordon grabbed two scalps each, but the other bowlers were a bit rusty and as a result, they conceded too many runs towards the end.

Chasing 259, Chadwick Walton gave Jamaica Scorpions a wonderful start with the bat. He played a fantastic knock at the top of the order. He scored 94 off 112 balls and was well-supported by Jermaine Blackwood (30) from the other end. The lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 211 to lose the game by 47 runs.

Javed Leacock of Barbados Pride bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets. Drakes and Roston Chase also grabbed two scalps each as it helped them defend the total successfully.

With this win, Barbados Pride started their campaign on a winning note, whereas the Jamaica Scorpions lose their second game on a trot.