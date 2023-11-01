Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Match 21

There were two Super50 Cup 2023 fixtures held on Tuesday, October 31. The Leeward Islands beat the Windward Islands in the 20th match whereas Barbados defeated Combined Campuses and Colleges in the 21st match of the competition.

The Trinidad and Tobago continue to top the table with 37 points in five games. They are followed by the Combined Campuses and Colleges who have 26 points to their name from five games. The Leeward Islands sit in third place and have 25 points under their belt.

Barbados have 24 points to their name and are placed below the Leeward Islands in the points table. West Indies Academy and Guyana Harpy Eagles have 23 points each and follow Barbados at the fifth and sixth positions respectively.

The Windward Islands have played five games so far. They have 16 points under their belt and are followed by Jamaica who reel at the bottom of the points table, with only five points to their name. Jamaica are winless in the Super50 Cup 2023 so far.

Justin Greaves’ brilliant ton helps the Leeward Islands thump the Windward Islands

In the 20th match of the Super50 Cup 2023, the Leeward Islands elected to bat first. Justin Greaves played a brilliant knock at the top of the order and scored a ton. He scored 121 of 126 balls and was to help his side post 293 on the board. Shermon Lewis grabbed three wickets for the Windward Islands.

In reply, Shamar Springer hit a fifty and top-scored with 58 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 179 to lose the game by 114 runs. Each of the Leeward Islands bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Hayden Walsh finishing with four.

Barbados batted first against the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the 21st match and posted 314 on the board, thanks to a century from Zachary McCaskie (131) and Shamarh Brooks (65). Jediah Blades and Abhijai Mansingh picked up two scalps each for the Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Chasing a mammoth 315, skipper Shane Dowrich (86) and Jordan Johnson (50) hit fifties but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bowled out on 266. Roston Chase picked up three wickets for Barbados as they completed a resounding victory over the Combined Campuses and Colleges.