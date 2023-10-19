Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamaica vs Leeward Islands, Match 3

The third match of the Super50 Cup 2023 was played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba between Jamaica and Leeward Islands. It was a low-scoring affair and the Leeward Islands emerged victorious comfortably.

With the win over Jamaica, the Leeward Islands have started their Super50 campaign on a winning note. The comprehensive win has helped them boost their net run rate. They sit at the top of the table with two points to their name and a net run rate of +6.397. Guyana Harpy Eagels also got off to a winning start to the competition and are placed second in the points table.

The opening game of the Super50 Cup 2023 was washed out due to rain. As a result, Combined Campuses and Colleges and T&T Red Force shared a point each and follow the Guyana Harpy Eagels in the points table. Barbados Pride and West Indies Academy are yet to play a game and are placed in the mid-table.

Windward Volcanoes lost to the Guyana Harpy Eagels in their opening game and as a result, they are placed at the seventh position in the Super50 points table. They have a net run rate of -0.2. Jamaica Scorpions suffered a heavy loss against the Leeward Islands and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -.6397.

Daniel Doram’s seven wickets derails Jamaica at Brian Lara Stadium

Leeward Islands won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Jamaica batters didn’t get going as they got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Nkrumah Bonner and Odean Smith scored 24 and 26 respectively but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 123 in 32.5 overs.

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands was outstanding with the ball. He picked up seven wickets and broke the back of Jamaica’s batting lineup. He finished with figures of 7/29 in his 9.5 overs as it helped them knock over Jamaica on a paltry total.

Chasing a modest total, Kieran Powell led the charge at the top of the order. He smashed six boundaries and as many sixes to remain unbeaten on 80 off just 36 balls to take the Leeward Islands across the line in just 14 overs.

The Jamaican bowlers struggled and failed to keep a check on the scoring rate. Nicholson Gordon and Fabian Allen picked up a wicket each but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. With this eight-wicket win, the Leeward Islands got off to a winning start to the Super50 Cup 2023.