Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamaica vs Windward Islands, Match 19

The 18th match of the Super50Cup 2023 saw Guyana Harpy Eagles beat Barbados comprehensively at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine. In the 19th match, the Windward Islands defeated Jamaica convincingly and this fixture was held at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

As far as the points table is concerned, Trinidad and Tobago continue to sit at the top. They have won four games out of five and are the only unbeaten side in the Super50 Cup 2023. They are the table-toppers with 37 points under their belt.

Combined Campuses and Colleges follow Trinidad and Tobago with 26 points to their name. With 25 points in four games, the Leeward Islands sit below Combined Campuses and Colleges. The Leeward Islands have won two games and lost as many so far.

Barbados suffered a loss against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Sunday and are placed fourth in the points table with 24 points under their belt. They are followed by the West Indies Academy who have grabbed 23 points in five games.

Guyana Harpy Eagles also have 23 points to their name and are placed sixth in the points table. The Windward Islands and Jamaica follow the Eagles as they continue to languish in the bottom half of the points table, with 16 and 5 points respectively.

Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie star in Guyana Harpy Eagles’ win over Barbados

Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine hosted the 18th match of the Super50 Cup 2023. The Guyana Harpy Eagles were asked to bat first and they got knocked over on 202, with Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 74. Raymon Reifer and Javed Leacock picked up three wickets each for Barbados.

In reply, Kyle Mayers gave Barbados a solid start. He played a well-composed knock of 64 off 63 balls but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out for a paltry total of 146 to lose the game by 56 runs. Gudakesh Motie starred with the ball for the Eagles as he picked up a fifer and gave away only 17 runs in his 9.5 overs.

The 19th match was played between Jamaica and the Windward Islands at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Bowling first, the Windward Islands did a brilliant job of knocking over Jamaica on 158 in 42.2 overs, despite Nkrumah Bonner’s fighting knock of 72. Shermon Lewis and Darel Cyrus grabbed three scalps each for the Windward Islands.

Chasing a modest total, the Windward Islands lost six wickets in total but Jeremy Solozano’s 40 off 75 balls helped them chase down the total in the 37th over. Jamaica tried hard and dismissed six batters but failed to defend the total.