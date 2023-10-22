Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagels, Match 8

It was a double-header Saturday in the Super50 Cup 2023. The morning game saw the Leeward Islands beat the West Indies Academy at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. The afternoon game saw the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeat the Guyana Harpy Eagels at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad.

By registering their second win of the competition, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have taken their points tally to five and have retained their position at the top of the points table. The Leeward Islands have won two out of two and are sitting below the Red Force after having four points to their name.

Barbados Pride follow Leeward Islands in the points table after adding two points to their name. West Indies Academy and Guyana Harpy Eagels also have two points each and sit below Barbados Pride at the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Combined Campuses and Colleges have only one point to their name and are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.035. Windward Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions are yet to win a single game in the Super50 Cup 2023. They follow Combined Campuses and Colleges in the points table after playing two games each.

Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force remain unbeaten in the Super50 Cup 2023

The seventh match of the Super50 Cup 2023 saw the Leeward Islands face the West Indies Academy. On the back of a well-composed knock from Hayden Walsh (60*) lower down the order, the Islands scored 239 on the board. Joshua Bishop of West Indies Academy registered figures of 4/27.

In reply, it was a disappointing performance from the West Indies Academy batters. None of them got going as they got knocked over on 173 in 40 overs to lose the game by 66 runs. Walsh stepped up with the ball in hand as he picked up a five-wicket haul and helped his side defend the total successfully.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force faced Guyana Harpy Eagels in the eighth match of the Super50 Cup 2023. After being asked to bat first, the Red Force posted 290 on the board, thanks to the fifties from Kjorn Ottley (52), Darren Bravo (51) and Yannic Cariah (71*). The Eagles picked up eight wickets in total.

Chasing 291, the Eagels’ batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. As a result, they got bundled out on 176 in the 34th over to lose the game by a big margin of 114 runs. Cariah starred with the ball for the Red Force as he picked up a fifer and helped his side remain unbeaten in the competition.