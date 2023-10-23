Super50 Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Windward Volcanoes vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Match 9

The ninth match of the Super50 Cup 2023 was played at Sir Frank Worrall Memorial Ground in Augustine between Windward Volcanoes and Combined Campuses and Colleges. It was a thriller of a contest, with the latter emerging victorious by two wickets.

With this win, the Combined Campuses and Colleges registered their first win of the Super50 Cup 2023. They have three points to their name in as many games and have moved to the third spot in the points table. The Windward Volcanoes, on the other hand, suffered their third straight loss and are placed seventh in the points table.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continue to top the table with five points in three games. They have a stellar net run rate of +1.042. The Leeward Islands are unbeaten in the competition, having won both their games so far, and are sitting below Red Force in the points table with four points under their belt.

Barbados Pride, West Indies Academy, and Guyana Harpy Eagles have two points each and the net run rate separates them. Pride are placed fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.940 and are followed by Academy and Eagles who have net run rates of -0.370 and -1.040 respectively.

The Jamaica Scorpions are struggling in the competition. The winless team is reeling at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -2.629.

Combined Campuses and Colleges grab their first win of the Super50 Cup 2023

In the ninth match, the Windward Volcanoes were asked to bat first and they scored 267 in 50 overs. Alick Athanaze (65), Jeremy Solozano (55), and Sunil Ambris (51) hit fifties but the other batters failed to contribute. Combined Campuses and Colleges picked up eight wickets in total, with Jediah Blades, Isai Thorne, and Abhijai Mansingh finishing with two each.

In reply, Johann Jeremiah (30) and Kadeem Alleyne (68) gave Combined Campuses and Colleges a solid start. Shane Dowrich, batting at four, played a well-composed knock and brought up his ton. He was well-supported by Jordan Johnson (34) from the other end.

Combined Campuses and Colleges kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Dowrich kept his cool and remained unbeaten on 102 off 100 balls to take his side across the line on the last ball, with two wickets in hand. Darel Cyrus grabbed a four-fer for Windward Volcanoes but it wasn’t enough as they lost.

With this thrilling win, Combined Campuses and Colleges got off the mark in the Super50 Cup 2023. They grabbed two points on Sunday whereas the Windward Volcanoes remain winless in the tournament.