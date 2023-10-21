Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions match (Updated) ft. Chadwick Walton and Javed Leacock

Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St. Augustine, Trinidad, hosted the sixth match of the Super50 Cup 2023. It was played between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions.

After being asked to bat first, Barbados Pride posted 258 on the board, thanks to contributions from Shamarh Brooks (69), Shai Hope (65), and a sensational cameo from Dominic Drakes (40* off 18 balls). Shalome Parnell and Nicholson Gordon picked up two wickets each for the Scorpions.

In reply, Chadwick Walton led the charge at the top of the order, scoring 94 off 112 balls. But a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the Scorpions being bundled out for 211, 47 runs short of the target. Javed Leacock starred with the ball for the Pride, finishing with figures of 4/43 in eight overs.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 6

Kjorn Ottley of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continues to lead the run charts in the Super50 Cup 2023. Ottley has scored 150 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 89,29. He has been dismissed only once.

Alick Athanaze of Windward Islands follows Ottley in second place. The youngster has scored 114 runs from two innings at an average of 57. He looks in good touch and is a vital cog in the Windward Islands’ batting lineup.

Chadwick Walton of Jamaica Scorpions had a fantastic day with the bat. Chasing 259 against Barbados Pride, Walton smashed six boundaries and as many sixes in his 94 before departing in the 41st over. Walton sits in third position on the list with 110 runs from two innings.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands is the leading wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup 2023. The left-arm spinner had a field day against the Jamaica Scorpions, grabbing an astonishing 7/29.

Javed Leacock of Barbados Pride was very good with the ball against the Scorpions. Defending 259, Leacock bowled beautifully in his spell of 4/43. It included a maiden over as well. Leacock finds himself in second spot on the list.

Yannic Cariah of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force slipped to the third at the conclusion of match six. Cariah bowled nicely in their second game, finishing with figures of 4/57 in 10 overs.