Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jamaica Scorpions vs Combined Campuses and Colleges (Updated) ft. Demario Richards

Jamaica Scorpions locked horns with Combined Campuses and Colleges in the 16th match of the Super50 Cup 2023 on Friday, October 27, at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St. Augustine. Jamaica won the toss and elected to field.

Combined Campuses and Colleges made a strong start, with both openers reaching their half-centuries. Kadeem Alleyne scored 51 off 30 deliveries, while Johann Jeremiah contributed 56 off 50 balls. Skipper Shane Dowrich and Demario Richards later built a crucial partnership, adding 71 for the fourth wicket.

Richards also forged a partnership of 79 with Jordan Johnson for the fifth wicket, ultimately guiding the team to 302 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. Richards top-scored with 71 off 82 deliveries.

Odean Smith was the standout bowler for Jamaica, claiming three wickets for 28 runs in his eight-over spell. Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, and Brad Barnes picked up one wicket each.

Jamaica's chase got off to a rocky start as they lost their first five wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. Chadwick Walton, the opener, was the only batter to get past 35, scoring a quick-fire 50 off 35 deliveries. However, Jamaica were eventually bowled out for just 198 and suffered a 121-run defeat via the DLS method.

Romario Greaves was the star with the ball, taking four wickets for 51 runs in his 10-over spell and earning the Player of the Match award. Isai Thorne, Akshaya Persaud, and Abhijai Mansingh also chipped in with two wickets each.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Kjorn Ottley has been the standout performer with the bat this season, amassing 211 runs in just four innings. Ottley boasts an impressive average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 83.39.

Kadeem Alleyne scored 51 off just 30 deliveries in the last game, which has helped him move up to second place on this list. He has accumulated 203 runs in five innings at an average of 50.75 and a stunning strike rate of 128.48.

Alick Athanaze is in third place on the list. He has made 201 runs in four innings at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 100.50.

Johann Jeremiah also made a half-century in the last match, taking his total to 201 runs in five games at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 105.78.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Yannic Cariah is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken 14 wickets in three innings at a remarkable average of 9.92, an economy of 5.34, and a strike rate of 11.14. He has picked two five-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Daniel Doram finds himself in second place on this list. He has taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 9.60, an economy of 3.71, and a strike rate of 15.50.

Hayden Walsh Jr. rounds out the top three. He has picked nine wickets in four innings at an average of 14.88, an economy of 4.62, and a strike rate of 19.33.