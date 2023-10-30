Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jamaica vs Windward Islands match (Updated) ft. Sherfane Rutherford and Kevin Sinclair

It was a double-header Sunday in the Super50 Cup 2023. The 18th match saw the Guyana Harpy Eagles face Barbados Pride at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St. Augustine. Jamaica locked horns against the Windward Islands in the 19th match at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

A solid bowling performance from Barbados helped them knock over the Guyana Harpy Eagles for a paltry total of 202. In the chase, the Barbados batters faltered as they were bundled out on 146 in 39.5 overs. Gudakesh Motie picked up a fifer to help his side win the game by 56 runs.

In the 19th match, Jamaica were asked to bat first. Nkrumah Bonner top-scored with 72 but the other batters faltered as they were knocked over for 158. The Windward Islands chased down the total in 36.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sherfane Rutherford of Guyana Harpy Eagles is the leading run-scorer in the Super50 Cup 2023 with 244 runs to his name. He starred with the bat in their win over Barbados on Sunday, scoring 74 off 70 balls. His knock comprised four boundaries and as many sixes.

Alick Athanaze of Windward Islands moved to the second spot on the list at the conclusion of match 19. Chasing 159 against Jamaica, Athanaze gave his side a solid start, scoring 36 off 28 balls. He has now compiled 237 runs in the tournament.

Kjorn Ottley of Trinidad and Tobago has slipped to the third spot in the most runs list. The opener has scored 223 in the Super50 Cup 2023 and has looked in fine touch. Kadeem Alleyne of Combined Campuses and Colleges follows Ottley, having smashed 203 runs in the competition so far.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 19 (Image Courtesy: www.windiescricket.com)

Yannic Cariah of Trinidad and Tobago continues his reign atop the most wickets list in the Super50 Cup 2023. The leg-spinner has grabbed 14 wickets in three outings at an incredible average of 9.93.

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands follows Cariah on the list. The left-arm orthodox spinner has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 9.60, including a fifer.

Abhijai Mansingh of Combined Campuses and Colleges and Sunil Narine of Trinidad and Tobago have taken nine wickets each to occupy the third and fourth spots respectively. Kevin Sinclair of Guyana Harpy Eagles registered figures of 3/30 in his 10 overs in their win over Barbados on Sunday and has jumped to the fifth spot on the list.