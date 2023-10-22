Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagels match ft. Kjorn Ottley and Yannic Cariah

The Leeward Islands squared off against West Indies Academy in the seventh match of the Super50 Cup 2023 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. In the eighth game, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took on Guyana at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Leeward Islands batted first and scored 239, with Hayden Walsh top-scoring with 60* off 55 balls. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over West Indies Academy for 173, with Walsh finishing with a five-wicket haul.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were asked to bat first in the eighth game and posted a mammoth 290 on the board. In the chase, the Guyana batters faltered and were knocked over for a paltry 176.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Kjorn Ottley of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continues to lead the run charts in the Super50 Cup 2023. The opener scored a well-composed 52 off 57 balls against the Guyana Harpy Eagles. Ottley has now taken his runs tally to 202 in three games at an average of 101.

Darren Bravo sits just below his teammate with 157 runs from three innings at an average of 78.5. The Red Force skipper is leading from the front in this edition of the Super50 Cup. He scored 51 off 60 balls against the Eagles.

Teddy Bishop of West Indies Academy finds himself in third spot on the most runs list even though he fell cheaply against the Leeward Islands. Chasing 240, Bishop departed for 27 off 41 balls. He has now amassed 122 runs in two games at a stunning average of 122.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands is the leading wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup 2023. The spinner played a key role in their win over West Indies Academy. Defending 240, Doram picked up three wickets to help his side defend the total successfully. Doram now has 10 wickets from two outings.

Yannic Cariah of Red Force was sensational with both bat and ball in their win over the Eagles. After scoring an unbeaten 71 off 48 balls, he followed it up by taking a fifer to help his side win the game comprehensively by 114 runs. Cariah now has nine wickets to his name in two outings and follows Doram on the list of most wickets.

Joshua Bishop of West Indies Academy missed out with the bat against the Leeward Islands but made up for it with the ball. He picked up four wickets and conceded only 27 runs in his 10 overs. Bishop has taken six wickets in the tournament and sits in third spot on the list.