Super50 Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinidad and Tobago vs West Indies Academy match (Updated) ft. Kjorn Ottley & Yannic Cariah

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (T&T) bagged the pole position on the points table after securing a four-wicket victory against the West Indies Academy (WIA) in the 17th match of the Super50 Cup 2023. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, hosted this encounter.

Batting first, West Indies Academy posted a total of 263/8 in 50 overs. Middle-order batter Ackeem Auguste top-scored with 76 runs off 63 balls for WIA with six fours and three sixes and kept the team in a competitive position.

He received substantial support from other batters, Kevin Wickham and Matthew Forde, to take the side to a competitive total on a good batting track. Sunil Narine scalped two wickets for T&T Red Force in the first innings.

In the chase, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, T&T middle-order batter Jason Mohammed went on to score a 70-run unbeaten knock off 86 balls, featuring seven fours, to seal the deal for his side in 48.4 overs.

On that note, here are the updated top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 17 of Super50 Cup 2023.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs

T&T opening batter Kjorn Ottley is the leading run-scorer with 223 runs from five innings at an average of 55.75. Comb C&C batter Kadeem Alleyne secured the second rank with 203 runs from five innings.

Comb C&C batter Johann Jeremiah accumulated 201 runs from four innings at an average of 64.33 to hold on to the third rank.

Windward's Alick Athanaze occupies the fourth position with 201 runs from four innings at an average of 50.25. T&T all-rounder Jason Mohammed amassed 200 runs to make it to the fifth slot.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets (Image Credit:- windiescricket.com)

T&T Red Force leg-spinner Yannic Cariah secured 14 wickets from three innings to make it to the top position in the bowling tally. Leeward Islands' Daniel Doram added 10 wickets to his tally to secure the second rank.

Comb C&C leggie Abhijai Mansingh is settled at the third slot with nine scalps from five wickets at an average of 28.89.

T&T spinner Sunil Narine made it to the fourth rank after scalping two wickets against the West Indies Academy. He has racked up a total of nine wickets so far in the campaign. Leeward's Hayden Walsh is the fifth-ranked bowler with nine scalps.