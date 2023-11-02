Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after West Indies Academy vs Guyana (Updated) ft. Teddy Bishop and Nyeem Young

West Indies Academy locked horns against Guyana in the 22nd match of the Super50 Cup 2023. This exciting contest was held at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on Wednesday, November 1.

West Indies Academy won the toss and opted to bat first and posted 263 on the board, thanks to contributions from Teddy Bishop (48), Nyeem Young (42), and Matthew Forde (52). The Guyana bowlers struggled in the second half of the innings and let the momentum slip.

The Guyana batters faltered in the chase of 264. Kevin Sinclair top-scored with 46 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 171. Ackeem Auguste and Nyeem Young grabbed four and three scalps respectively for West Indies Academy in their 92-run win.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Alick Athanaze is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Super50 Cup. The young lad has scored 276 runs in six games at an impressive average of 46. He is a vital cog in the Windward Islands’ batting lineup going ahead in the competition.

Sherfane Rutherford of Guyana missed out on their loss against West Indies Academy. Chasing 264, Rutherford only scored two off nine balls as they lost the game by 92 runs. Rutherford has 246 runs to his name in the Super50 Cup 2023 and sits below Athanaze in the list of most runs.

Teddy Bishop of West Indies Academy follows Rutherford in the most runs list in the Super50 Cup 2023. Bishop played a well-composed knock of 48 off 46 balls against Guyana. His knock comprised eight boundaries. Bishop has taken his runs tally to 243 and has jumped to the third spot in the most runs chart.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Yannic Cariah of Trinidad and Tobago continues to top the most wickets chart. The wrist spinner has picked up 14 wickets in three outings so far. He averages 9.93 with the ball in hand and is the current leading wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup 2023.

Hayden Walsh of Leeward Islands has grabbed 13 wickets in five games in the Super50 Cup 2023 and follows Cariah in the list of most wickets. Daniel Doram sits below his teammate, having picked up 12 wickets in five games at an average of 10.42.

Nyeem Young of West Indies Academy starred in their win over Guyana. Young scored a fighting 42 before picking up three wickets with the ball to help his side defend 264 successfully. Young now has 12 scalps to his name in the Super50 Cup 2023 and has moved to the fourth spot in the most wickets list.