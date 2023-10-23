Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Windward Volcanoes vs Combined Campuses and Colleges match ft. Alick Athanaze & Daniel Doram

The Windward Volcanoes locked horns against the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the ninth match of the Super50 Cup 2023. Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in Augustine played host to this exciting contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Windward Volcanoes posted 267 on the board, thanks to fifties from Alick Athanaze (65), Jeremy Solozano (55) and Sunil Ambris (51). It was a collective effort from the Combined Campuses and Colleges bowlers to restrict the Volcanoes to 267.

Chasing 268, Kadeem Alleyne (68) and Shane Dowrich (102*) contributed heavily with the bat. The game went down to the wire and Dowrich held his nerves and remained unbeaten to take his side across the line on the last ball with two wickets in hand.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 9

Kjorn Attley of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force is the leading run-scorer in the Super50 Cup 2023. The opening batter is in rich form with the bat and has scored 202 runs in three games. He averages a hefty 101 in the tournament and continues to be at the top of the most runs list.

Alick Athanaze of Windward Volcanoes has jumped to the second spot in the list of most runs in the Super50 Cup 2023. He played a well-composed knock of 65 off 68 balls against Combined Campuses and Colleges. The southpaw took his runs tally to 179 in three games and sits below Attley in the most run charts.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo has slipped to the third spot in the most runs list at the conclusion of the ninth match of the Super50 Cup 2023. Bravo has smashed 157 runs in three outings at an average of 78.50 and is leading the Red Force from the front. He follows Athanaze in the list.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands continues to top the most wickets list of the Super50 Cup 2023. The left-arm orthodox bowler has bagged 10 wickets in two games, which includes an amazing seven-wicket haul. He averages an impressive 6.20 in the competition and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Yannic Cariah of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force is sitting below Doram in the list of most wickets in the Super50 Cup 2023. The leg-spinner is leading the spin attack for the Red Force and has already picked up nine wickets in two innings at an average of 10.11. It includes a fifer and a four-wicket haul.

Joshua Bishop of West Indies Academy is placed third in the most wickets list. Bishop has picked up six wickets in two outings at an average of 14.17 and follows Cariah in the most wickets chart. Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Romario Shepherd sits below Bishop having picked up five wickets in the Super50 Cup 2023 so far.