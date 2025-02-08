Suresh Raina and two former KKR players meet Aamir Khan ahead of son’s debut movie [In Pictures]

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina recently caught up with Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan. Raina shared pictures of himself meeting Aamir along with former Kolkata Knight Riders players Aakash Chopra and Manvinder Bisla.

Aamir Khan has been working hard to promote his son Junaid's debut film. Last week, the father-son duo was in attendance for the fifth T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium. A picture of Aamir and Junaid standing near the boundary line had gone viral on the internet.

Now, Aamir met with commentators Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, and Manvinder Bisla. Sharing two photos on Instagram, Raina wrote:

"Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring. Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie ‘Loveyapa’ - he’s going to shine! 💫 God bless."

The photos shared by Raina have received more than 100,000 likes already on Instagram. The first picture features Raina and Aamir, while in the second picture, Aakash Chopra, Manvinder Bisla, RJ Kisnaa, Aakshi Chopra, Neeraj Chaurasia, and Siddhant Kumar also joined them.

Suresh Raina will return to the cricket field soon

Suresh Raina is a member of the Chattisgarh Warriors team in the ongoing Legend 90 tournament at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. He missed the team's first match against Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi Royals, but Raina is expected to link up with the Chattisgarh team soon.

Apart from Raina and Dhawan, big names of world cricket like Dwayne Bravo, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Siddarth Kaul, Martin Guptill, Robin Uthappa, Ross Taylor, Munaf Patel and Richard Levi are also a part of the Legend 90 tournament.

There are a total of seven teams in the competition, namely Big Boys, Delhi Royals, Chattisgarh Warriors, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Rajasthan Kings, and Haryana Gladiators. The tournament started on February 6 in Raipur.

