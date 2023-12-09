"Surprised because she was an out-and-out performer for them" - Anjum Chopra on the Delhi Capitals releasing Tara Norris ahead of the WPL 2024 auction

Anjum Chopra has expressed surprise at the Delhi Capitals' decision to release Tara Norris ahead of the WPL 2024 auction.

Norris is among three players and the only overseas cricketer released by the Capitals ahead of the auction. The last season's finalists have a remaining purse of ₹2.25 crore to acquire three players to complete a full-strength 18-member squad.

While previewing the auction on Sports 18, Chopra was asked whether she was surprised when the Delhi Capitals released Norris, to which she responded:

"Surprised because she was an out-and-out performer for them. But because they have released Tara Norris, that means they definitely have their eyes set on another associate player, so that they can play five foreigners."

The former India skipper feels the Capitals might look to invest in domestic talents at the auction. She elaborated:

"If they have to invest in a talent, they would rather go in with an Indian talent where they can build the team for the future, with more time from Meg Lanning. I see her investing more time in the Delhi Capitals, now that she is not playing international cricket."

Chopra named Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry and Sushma Verma as three of the Indian players the Meg Lanning-led side might be interested in. However, she added that they won't mind if they get an established player as a steal at the auction.

"They are well stocked" - WV Raman on the Delhi Capitals

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning formed a successful opening pair for DC in WPL 2023. [P/C: wplt20.com]

WV Raman opined that the Delhi Capitals have a formidable unit heading into the auction. He said:

"They have done most of the things right. They are well stocked. If at all they are going to look at anything, it's going to be another keeper, a backup keeper. I think Uma Chetry will be on the radar of Delhi Capitals."

The former India head coach feels the franchise would be relieved about Meg Lanning's decision to continue playing for them after retiring from international cricket. He stated:

"They were all waiting with bated breath when Meg Lanning announced her retirement. Is she retiring from all forms of cricket? No, doesn't like it, so that's a relief for them. If you have Meg Lanning continuing to lead your side, I think you don't have to worry about too many things."

Lanning, who amassed 345 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 139.11, was the top run-getter in WPL 2023. She led the Capitals to the final, where they came up short against the Mumbai Indians.

