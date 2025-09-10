"Surya bhai lucky hai" - Fans react as India end 15-match toss losing streak in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup clash

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in the side's 2025 Asia Cup opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10. The match is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Interestingly, India's men's team won the toss after 15 consecutive losses across formats. The last time an Indian skipper won the toss was during the third T20I of their five-match home series against England in January.
India won the toss after 225 days. Several fans shared posts on social media as the Men in Blue ended their toss losing streak. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav was the captain when India last won the toss before the 2025 Asia Cup. ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Test captain Shubman Gill didn't win a single toss during the period.
India pick Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma for the wicketkeeper's spot in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match
India went ahead with a batting-heavy lineup for their contest against the UAE. Sanju Samson got the nod over Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper, while Jasprit Bumrah was the only frontline seamer in the playing XI.
All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were the other pace-bowling options. India's spin attack included Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said (quoted as saying by Cricbuzz):
"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off."
Here are the two playing XIs for the IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match:
UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh
IND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
