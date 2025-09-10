"Surya bhai lucky hai" - Fans react as India end 15-match toss losing streak in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup clash

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in the side's 2025 Asia Cup opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10. The match is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Ad

Interestingly, India's men's team won the toss after 15 consecutive losses across formats. The last time an Indian skipper won the toss was during the third T20I of their five-match home series against England in January.

India won the toss after 225 days. Several fans shared posts on social media as the Men in Blue ended their toss losing streak. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Chris @ChrisFeliii @mufaddal_vohra What a way to end the losing streak!! It’s all positive from now on

Ad

Trending

Muhammad Zeeshan Awan @surrakimuhammad Team #India finally managed to win a "Toss" after 15 losses in a row. #Cricket #AsiaCup2025

Ad

Devanshu Mani Tripathi @devanshu_mani @mufaddal_vohra Surya is always lucky with toss

Ad

AtifOnCricket 🏏 @cricatif @mufaddal_vohra Surya bhai lucky hai

Ad

Astro Yash Sharma @AstroYashSharma @Shebas_10dulkar Sky's luck changed it

Ad

Ashutosh Chakraborty @bloys11 India finally won a toss after years😅😅😂😂

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav was the captain when India last won the toss before the 2025 Asia Cup. ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Test captain Shubman Gill didn't win a single toss during the period.

India pick Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma for the wicketkeeper's spot in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match

India went ahead with a batting-heavy lineup for their contest against the UAE. Sanju Samson got the nod over Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper, while Jasprit Bumrah was the only frontline seamer in the playing XI.

Ad

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were the other pace-bowling options. India's spin attack included Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said (quoted as saying by Cricbuzz):

"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off."

Ad

Here are the two playing XIs for the IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match:

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

IND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news