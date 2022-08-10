Suryakumar Yadav can't dethrone Babar Azam as world No.1 batter; Ravi Bishnoi jumps 50 places in ICC T20I Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav had an opportunity to secure the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters last week. However, he was rested for the fifth T20I against West Indies, allowing Pakistan captain Babar Azam to keep his place at the top.

For the first time in his T20I career, Yadav received a chance to open the innings for India during the T20I series against the West Indies. He did a splendid job for the team, scoring 135 runs in four matches. Yadav ended the series as the highest run-scorer.

According to a report by the ICC, the decision to rest Yadav in the last T20I did not allow him to overtake Babar. The gap between the two players is of 13 rating points.

Babar Azam keeps the top spot on the



Babar Azam keeps the top spot on the T20I rankings despite a push from India's stars

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played some impressive knocks against the West Indies. He aggregated 115 runs against the Men in Maroon and jumped from 66th to 59th position on the ICC T20I Rankings for batters.

Ravi Bishnoi stormed into Top 50 in latest ICC T20I Rankings

Ravi Bishnoi scalped eight wickets for India in the series against the West Indies. (Image: Getty)

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi scalped the most wickets (8) in the recently concluded T20I series between India and West Indies. Thanks to his magnificent bowling performances, Bishnoi has entered the top 50 of the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. He jumped 50 places and now owns the 44th position.

Despite taking a six-wicket haul against India in the second T20I, Obed McCoy has dropped seven places in the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. He has dropped from the 28th spot to the 35th spot.

Harshal Patel has slipped from 27th to 28th position after missing the last two T20Is due to injury, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dropped to ninth rank after managing only three wickets in the series.

Will Suryakumar Yadav become the world number one T20I batter during Asia Cup 2022? Sound off in the comments below.

