Suryakumar Yadav drops a heartfelt comment on Jasprit Bumrah’s latest post ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt message on Jasprit Bumrah’s latest social media post on Thursday, February 13. The ace pacer has been sidelined since suffering a lower back injury during the final match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early January.

Despite not fully fit, the 31-year-old was included in India’s provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, on Tuesday, February 11, the BCCI released an official statement stating that Bumrah had not fully recovered and would miss the prestigious event. Harshit Rana has been named his replacement in the squad.

Amidst all of this, Bumrah took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, with the caption:

“Rebuilding.”

Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav responded with a heartfelt message in the comments section, writing:

“Apka Intezar Rahega.”

Suryakumar drops a heartfelt comment on Jasprit Bumrah’s latest post (Image via Instagram-@jaspritb1)

Suryakumar Yadav was recently seen in action for Mumbai during their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Haryana at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, Mumbai posted 315 runs in their first innings, with Suryakumar contributing just nine runs.

In reply, Haryana scored 301, led by a century from captain Ankit Kumar (136). Mumbai then put up 339 runs in their second innings, with Suryakumar scoring 70 runs off 86 balls. Chasing 354, Haryana were bowled out for 201, and Mumbai won the match by 152 runs.

“That is what India will miss” - Sanjay Manjrekar on why Jasprit Bumrah’s absence will hurt India the most in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar claimed that India will miss Jasprit Bumrah the most during the crucial moments in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the 59-year-old explained:

"When Bumrah comes in, the crunch moments in the big games are taken care of. He just makes sure that India are back in the game in the crunch moments. That ability very few bowlers have. And that is what India will miss.”

"India will not suddenly look like a weak side, but these big moments in matches where Bumrah would get India back in a winning position, the other bowlers will find it very hard to replicate,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and his team will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

