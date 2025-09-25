"Suryakumar Yadav got out himself and got him run out" - Virender Sehwag criticizes India's batting in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Virender Sehwag has criticized the Men in Blue's batting in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh. He noted that Suryakumar Yadav failed to play a substantial knock and was also involved in Abhishek Sharma's run-out, a dismissal that changed the course of the Indian innings.

Despite Abhishek smashing 75 runs off 37 deliveries, India posted an underwhelming 168/6 in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. However, the Indian bowlers then bundled the Bangla Tigers out for 127 to help their team register a 41-run win and book their berth in the final.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag was asked about Abhishek missing a century once again, although he can't be blamed this time around.

"It wasn't his mistake today, but only after his run-out, the fours and sixes were reduced, and no one scored runs. Suryakumar Yadav got out himself and got him run out. After that, no one's bat was striking the ball. Even if we see Hardik Pandya, he scored 38 runs off 29 balls," he responded.

The former India opener noted that Hardik Pandya wasn't at his best, with Axar Patel also unable to give him enough strike.

"When he bats well, he scores 50-60 runs off 29 balls. Axar Patel was unfortunate. His only job should have been to give more strike to Hardik Pandya, but he also could score only 10 runs off 15 balls. We all thought that 190-200 runs would be scored, but they didn't reach there," Sehwag elaborated.

Sehwag added that despite Sanju Samson not getting to bat, India posted a below-par total.

"Collapses happen, but a batter was left sitting in the dressing room, who didn't get to bat, and still we scored only 170 runs. The Indian team batted badly. If we leave Abhishek Sharma's knock, no other batter could impress," he observed.

Suryakumar Yadav managed only five runs off 11 deliveries and was dismissed soon after Abhishek Sharma was run out after a slight mix-up between the duo. India scored only 56 runs in 8.5 overs after Abhishek's dismissal.

"Once he comes into rhythm, it's difficult to play him" - Virender Sehwag lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket with his second delivery in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh. [P/C: Getty]

In a separate discussion on Sony Sports, Virender Sehwag lauded Jasprit Bumrah for delivering an impressive spell when asked about his thoughts on India's bowling.

"We spoke about Bumrah needing top-order wickets. Bumrah took the first wicket and showed that he is Bumrah and that he can have an odd off-day. Once he comes into rhythm, it's difficult to play him. He dismissed two batters while conceding 18 runs," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised Kuldeep Yadav for bowling a potent spell and Varun Chakaravarthy for bouncing back after an expensive first over.

"Then Kuldeep Yadav bowled strongly in the middle overs. He picked up three wickets while conceding 18 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy was expensive in his first over in the powerplay for sure, but he too made a comeback and dismissed two batters. The Indian bowlers bowled very intelligently. If the catches had been taken, the match might have ended slightly early," Sehwag observed.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 2/18 in four overs in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh. While Kuldeep Yadav delivered a spell of 3/18 in four overs, Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets and conceded 29 runs in his four overs.

