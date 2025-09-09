Suryakumar Yadav hides his face as Charith Asalanka makes a hilarious comment at Asia Cup 2025 press conference [Watch]

  • home icon
By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 09, 2025 19:22 IST
India v England - 1st T20I - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen hiding his face while laughing as Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka made a hilarious remark during the Asia Cup 2025 press conference. A video of this surfaced on social media as Asalanka claimed to be feeling sleepy as he traveled from Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after playing a three-game T20I series.

The Lankans had played their third T20I of the series only on September 7 and had to fly off to the UAE for the Asia Cup. Nevertheless, they have some time off for recovery as Asalanka and co. will kick their campaign off on September 13 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the reporter asked Asalanka:

"You've travelled countries. You've just come in from Zimbabwe. Tell us about how you guys are feeling as a group, having to hit the ground running immediately in this humidity."
Charith Asalanka responded by chuckling:

"Right now, I feel very sleepy."
Sri Lanka was also denied a series victory after two matches as Zimbabwe won the second T20I by five wickets to take it to the decider. Nevertheless, the tourists stormed to an eight-wicket triumph to eventually seal the series.

"It's important to take care of our fitness" - Charith Asalanka

Addressing the team's fatigue, Charith Asalanka highlighted that it was a hectic travel schedule for them and hopes that their coach will provide them with a rest for two days. He said in the presser, as quoted by NDTV:

"No, I mean it's really hard to play back-to-back games in Zimbabwe on September 6 and 7. And then travel here (Dubai) straightaway. I think actually we need to have a couple of days off. I hope the coach will give us. It's important to take care of our fitness. And we all know that it's really hot out there. And for me, it's really important to keep fresh and give 100 per cent in the first game."

Sri Lanka had lifted the trophy when the Asia Cup last took place in the T20 format in 2022.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
