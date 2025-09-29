  • home icon
"One thing I have never seen" - Suryakumar Yadav on India not receiving trophy after winning Asia Cup 2025

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:31 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Indian team celebrates after winning Asia Cup 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has said that he had never seen a team not receiving a trophy after winning a tournament in his cricket career before the Asia Cup 2025 final. He added that the team deserved it since they played hard for it.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. Sent into bat, Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Team India chased down the score in 19.4 overs.

The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed. And while Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma collected their respective awards from the sponsors, the Men in Blue were not handed over the trophy. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar was asked about the same. He replied:

"This is one thing which I have never seen since I have started playing cricket, since I have started following cricket that a champion team is denied to get a trophy. That too a hard-earned one, it's not like we got it easily. It was a hard-earned tournament. We were here since the 4th, played two back-to-back good games. I feel we deserved it. I can't say anything more, I think I have summed it up really well, I can't say anything more about it.
"If you tell me about the trophies, my trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys, all the support staff - those are the real trophies who I have been a big fan of throughout this journey of Asia Cup. Those are the real trophies, the real moments which I am taking back as lovely memories and which will stay forever," the 35-year-old went on to add.
Bowling first, India fought back strongly after Pakistan's openers added 84 in 9.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4-30, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah all chipped in with two wickets each. In the chase, Tilak Varma (69* off 53) guided the team home.

Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma starred in India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep had a sensational Asia Cup 2025 campaign. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 9.29.

In the batting department, opener Abhishek Sharma stood out with 314 runs at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 200. While he fell cheaply in the final, he was deservedly named Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, soon after India's Asia Cup 2025 win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a reward of ₹21 crore for the players and support staff.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
