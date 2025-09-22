"He's very selfless" - Suryakumar Yadav's massive praise for young batter after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed young opener Abhishek Sharma for his selfless style of batting after the latter smashed a brilliant half-century against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21. Suryakumar opined that analyzing the situation post the powerplay is one of Abhishek's strengths.

India thumped Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday. Bowling first, the Men in Blue held Pakistan to 171-5. On paper, the total still seemed challenging, but Abhishek clobbered 74 off 39 balls, adding 105 for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill (47 off 28).

At the post-match press conference, skipper Suryakumar was lavish in his praise of Abhishek. Asked for his views on the southpaw's scintillating form, he said:

"He’s very selfless when it comes to his batting style. As he passes the powerplay, he can still bat the same way as he bats in the powerplay. But the way he analyzes the situation post powerplay, that’s a plus point for him and he’s learning every game. It’s very important for him to understand what his role is."

The Indian captain also went on to applaud the 25-year-old batter for his commitment to the game and added:

"Most importantly, he never misses any practice session. He’s always there to do something at least. Even if doesn’t want to bat, he’s there on the ground. He always wants to be active and, if you keep working hard, God always has plans for you."

Abhishek was named Player of the Match for his blazing half-century, which featured six fours and five sixes. Earlier, the southpaw had smashed quick-fire 30s in all three group matches.

"Very important to be good friends off the field" - Suryakumar on camaraderie between Abhishek and Gill

It is no secret that, apart from being opening partners, Abhishek and Gill are very good friends off the cricket field. They are mostly seen hanging out together after practice sessions and on off days. Asserting that friendship matters, Suryakumar shared his thoughts on the duo and said:

"It’s very important to be good friends off the field. That really helps to make your bond stronger. You don’t have to say anything on the field. You look in the eye and take that cheeky single or complement each other. That friendship comes into the picture."

While Abhishek has been in great touch in Asia Cup 2025, Gill needed a few runs under his belt. Reflecting on the Test skipper's knock, the T20I captain said:

"With Shubman, everyone knows what kind of player he is. He knows how to score runs and the way he scored day is a sign of a very good batter. He would have done the same thing that Abhishek was doing; backed his shots. And that reverse sweep, he’s been practicing a lot. I was really happy to see him play that in the game."

Gill hit eight fours in his fluent knock against Pakistan on Sunday. He was looking good for a half-century when he was knocked over by Faheem Ashraf.

