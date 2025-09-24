Suryakumar Yadav pulls off brilliant direct hit to dismiss Jaker Ali for 4 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav executed a deft direct hit to send back opposition captain Jaker Ali in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match against Bangladesh. The dismissal continued the team's collapse in the middle overs during the run chase at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The stand-in skipper came out to bat after Varun Chakaravarthy castled Shammim Hossain in the 11th over. With a well-settled Saif Hassan at one end, Ali played second fiddle, looking to rotate strike. During the 13th over, the opening batter called for a quick single after tapping the ball to the off-side. The wicket-keeper batter responded to the call, but had to scamper through as Suryakumar Yadav attacked the ball inside the circle. The Indian skipper collected the ball cleanly, and issued a well-timed underarm throw while diving that hit the stumps. Jaker Ali failed to make it in time despite a full-length dive. Have a look at the fielding brilliance right here: Jaker Ali's dismissal reduced Bangladesh to 87-5, as Mohmmad Saiffudin joined Saif Hassan at the other end. Team India having a mixed outing in the field as two dropped catches follow Suryakumar Yadav's direct hit After a rough outing in the field during the Super 4 stage match against Pakistan, Team India's troubles seem to continue in their campaign. Although Abhishek Sharma held his catches with ease and Suryakumar Yadav produced a moment of magic, it was followed by two routine mishaps. The 16th over saw two dropped catches off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling. The first instance involved a massive miscommunication between all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in the deep, while the second chance involved Sanju Samson completely misjudging a sitter. Team India, led by the spinners, have managed to turn the game around completely, taking the team close to victory and ensuring the unbeaten run stays alive. At the time of writing, Bangladesh are tottering at 112-8 in the 17th over.