Suryakumar Yadav receives grand welcome upon returning to Mumbai after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav received a hero's welcome upon his return to Mumbai after the triumph in the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. The Men in Blue upstaged arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final by five wickets in a last-over finish.It was India's third victory against Pakistan in the tournament as they went unbeaten through the competition. Team India has now won a record nine Asia Cup titles, including two in the T20 format.Several fans and media members gathered to welcome Surya at the Mumbai airport.Here is a video of the same:Suryakumar Yadav led the side admirably throughout the Asia Cup 2025 but struggled with the bat. The 35-year-old scored only 72 runs across the seven games at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 101.40.His early dismissal for only one off five deliveries had India reeling at 10/2 in their run-chase of 147 in the final against Pakistan. However, Surya's Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate, Tilak Varma, led the comeback with a brilliant 53-ball 69*, helping India cross the line.&quot;I am not out of form, I feel I am out of runs&quot; - Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav admitted being short of runs despite claiming to be in decent form with the bat after the Asia Cup 2025. India have enjoyed incredible team success since Surya took over as their permanent T20I captain after the 2024 T20 World Cup.The Men in Blue have won 20 out of their last 22 T20Is under him, despite the veteran averaging only 18.33 in this stretch.&quot;I feel I am not out of form, I feel I am out of runs. I believe more in what I am doing in the nets and my preparation. So in matches, things are on autopilot.,&quot; said Surya (via ESPN Cricinfo).He added:&quot;What we wanted to achieve in this tournament, we have achieved. There are a lot of things which you don't get to achieve in a bilateral tournament. This was like a knockout tournament.&quot;Team India's next T20I assignment will be the five-match series in Australia, starting October 29.