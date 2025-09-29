"We were definitely not surprised" - Suryakumar Yadav reflects on Indian all-rounder's crucial performance in Asia Cup 2025 final

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav asserted that the Men in Blue camp was not surprised with Shivam Dube's impressive bowling performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. He stated that the think tank was confident of Dube's abilities in Hardik Pandya's absence and praised the former for his performance.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28 to lift the title for the ninth time. The Men in Blue suffered a big blow ahead of the mega clash as seasoned all-rounder Pandya was ruled out due to a niggle. Dube, however, put his hand up and took the new ball. While he did not pick up a wicket, the medium pacer was economical, with 0-23 in three overs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Suryakumar stated that the team management was confident of Dube doing a good job with the new ball. He said:

"It was difficult for Shivam Dube, but he's been practicing bowling the new ball, old ball, bowling in the death overs as we are playing with eight batters and lot of all-rounders. He took up that responsibility. I have seen him with my domestic team Mumbai. He's delivered a lot with the ball also. I was confident, coach was confident that he will deliver.

"We were definitely not surprised the way he performed with the ball. With the bat, everyone has seen his ability. It was a perfect pressure situation and he delivered. We were very happy that he delivered on such a lovely occasion," the 35-year-old added.

After doing a decent job with the ball, Dube also played a crucial knock in a tense chase of 147. The southpaw contributed Shivam Dube (33 off 22), hitting two fours and two sixes. He added 60 runs for the fifth wicket with Tilak Varma (69* off 53) to play a key role in India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph.

"He was very dejected" - Suryakumar Yadav on Hardik Pandya missing Asia Cup 2025 final

Sharing his thoughts on Pandya missing the Asia Cup 2025 final due to a niggle, Suryakumar admitted that the experienced all-rounder was disappointed to miss the big occasion. He, however, added that some things are beyond anyone's control. Suryakumar commented:

"Of course, he was very dejected after he got to know that he was not going to take part in the final. Any player would love to be part of a playing XI when they are playing a final. He got to know that yesterday [Saturday]. The sports science team tried their best to have him on the ground. He [also] tried his best, but..."

India made three changes to the playing XI from the side that took on Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 match. Apart from Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana also missed out, while Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rinku Singh came in.

