Suryakumar Yadav shares words of wisdom with Oman players after IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav shared encouraging words with Oman players following their spirited display in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The right-handed batter seemed to suggest that consistency is of utmost importance and implied that they are ready for the next level.Oman, who were set a 189-run target, played exceptionally well despite the gulf between the two teams when it comes to experience. Skipper Jatinder Singh stitched a 56-run opening stand with Aamir Kaleem, who top-scored with 64. Eventually, Oman fell short by 21 runs as the lack of experience kept them from holding their nerve at crucial junctures. Jatinder's men were equally disciplined with the ball and on the field, with only Sanju Samson passing the 50-run mark for India.Watch the video below, as the 35-year-old also clicked photos with Oman players and their support staff:For the Men in Blue, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana took one wicket apiece to prevent a scare.&quot;This should be done in the dressing room&quot; - Rohan Gavaskar on Suryakumar Yadav's gestureSuryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: BCCI X)Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar shared his take on the veteran batter speaking to Oman players and sharing insights. Although Gavaskar said Suryakumar wouldn't do it for the cameras, he reckoned such things need to take place behind closed doors. He said during Cricbuzz's post-show (14:15):&quot;It is a great sight. But I am a firm believer that this should be done in the dressing room. If you are sharing insights and passing on wisdom, advice, as you should, as the big brother should, you can do it in the dressing room as well. I do not think that would be the reason, knowing Surya (doing such things for social media).&quot; &quot;It comes from genuine and clean intentions. If it is like a huddle and a team meeting, you can do it much better in a closed environment. You're not worried about what the cameras are picking up. (on SKY in a huddle with Oman after the game),&quot; he added.The Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super 4 match on Sunday, September 21.