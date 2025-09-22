"Players changed their body language" - Suryakumar Yadav picks the turning point of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav believes that the first drinks break in the first innings was the turning point of their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan. The 35-year-old stated that bowlers displayed positive body language and improved their line and lengths after the break.

Ad

Sent into bat by India, Pakistan made an impressive start in the Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. They were 91-1 at the halfway stage of their innings. The Men in Blue, however, launched an excellent fightback and restricted their opponents to 171-5 in 20 overs. India then chased the total in 18.5 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar shed light on his decision to bowl first after winning the toss and also praised his bowlers for bringing the team back in the contest after a poor start. He commented:

Ad

Trending

"I felt the wicket would be the same for 40 overs, which was the case. The wicket always plays better under lights. The first drinks break in the first innings was the turning point. After the drinks break, players changed their body language and made a comeback. Usually the game changes after the powerplay. But today, the game changed after the 10th over when bowlers changed their line and lengths."

Ad

Shivam Dube was the standout bowler for India with figures of 2-33 from his four overs. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with one wicket each.

"He’s been working really hard on his bowling" - Suryakumar Yadav on Shivam Dube

Heading into the game against Pakistan, there were question marks over Dube's bowling, even though he had claimed three wickets against UAE in the group stage. Some experts reckoned that the medium pacer could be the weak link in the bowling attack. Backing Dube after the win against Pakistan, Suryakumar said:

Ad

"According to me, Shivam Dube’s spell could be considered the turning point of the game. He’s been working really hard on his bowling in all the practice sessions. This was the perfect game where he got an opportunity. He always wanted to bowl minimum two overs and today he got to bowl quota of full overs, so he was very happy. The way he delivered, I think he had clear plans."

Dube has claimed 18 wickets in 39 T20I matches, averaging 28.50 at an economy rate of 9.07. His best of 3-4 came against UAE in Dubai in the group stage of the ongoing tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news