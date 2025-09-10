Suryakumar Yadav withdraws appeal after Sanju Samson stumps batter distracted by falling towel in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to withdraw the appeal against the stumping of United Arab Emirates (UAE) player Junaid Siddique during the Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage clash on Wednesday, September 10. The right-handed batter was caught short of his crease after wicket-keeper Sanju Samson executed a direct hit from behind the stumps. There was confusion aplenty when the incident transpired during the 13th over of the innings. Siddique tried to hit a pull shot of a short-pitched delivery by Shivam Dube, but found no contact. The batter, however, pointed out that the bowler had dropped his towel during his run-up. Amid the debate, the UAE player ventured marginally outside his crease, something which Samson took advantage of. The umpire sent the decision upstairs, where the third umpire determined the batter to be outside of the crease. Although the decision was finalised, and was displayed on the big screen at the venue, the batter remained fixed at the crease as Suryakumar Yadav formally withdrew the appeal following a discussion with the umpires, due to the confusing circumstances ahead of the dismissal. Have a look at the incident right here: The withdrawal of the appeal did not make a major impact as Siddique lost his wicket off the very next delivery while trying to take on the bowler. The player departed with a three-ball duck to his name, as the UAE were reduced to 55-9. Suryakumar Yadav and co. flex their prowess to bundle out UAE for 57 in Asia Cup 2025 The Indian bowlers ran the show from the word go after Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Jasprit Bumrah set the tempo with his stunning yorker to dismiss Alishan Sharafu for 22, while Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike in the ninth over left the batting side reeling. Only two UAE players recorded double figures as they recorded the second lowest total in T20 Asia Cup history.