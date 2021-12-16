Sussex sign in-form Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for 2022 season

Sussex Cricket has announced the signing of Pakistan’s prolific wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season. Rizwan will join Sussex after Australia’s tour of Pakistan, which will conclude in early April.

An official statement by Sussex Cricket informed that Rizwan will be available for the county for both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July.

Rizwan has been in terrific form for Pakistan over the last 12 months, particularly in the T20 format. In fact, he is the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2021, having smashed over 1200 runs at an average of 72.88 and a strike rate of 132.08. He has registered one hundred and 11 fifties in T20Is in 2021.

Rizwan is the first batter to score over a thousand T20I runs in a calendar year. He also broke Chris Gayle’s record (1615 runs in 2015) for the most T20 runs scored in a calendar year.

The 29-year-old had a memorable T20 World Cup 2021. He was the third-leading run-getter after Babar Azam and David Warner, notching up 281 runs in six matches at an average of 70.25 and a strike rate of 127.73. In nine Tests this year, Rizwan has scored 455 runs at an average of 45.50.

“Honoured and excited” - Mohammad Rizwan reacts to Sussex deal

Releasing a statement after being signed by Sussex, Rizwan expressed his excitement about playing for Sussex. His official statement read:

“I am absolutely honored and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season. I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart.”

Rizwan added:

“In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions, no matter what! In shaa Allah, I look forward to a great season.”

Rizwan is part of the Pakistan playing XI for the third and final T20I against West Indies being played in Karachi on Thursday. Pakistan have been set a target of 208 to clinch the series 3-0.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar