“Switch off your phone and sleep” - Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on handshake controversy ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 match

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav remarked that blocking out the outside noise has been his way of tackling the controversies in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. The Men in Blue were involved in a major talking point during the group stage when they refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their group stage contest at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Ad

The two arch-rivals are set to face each other once again, this time in the Super 4 stage of the competition. Team India progressed as winners of Group A, with three wins on the trot, while Pakistan defeated Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take second place.

Pakistan nearly withdrew from the competition after the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused their request to remove Andy Pycroft as match referee for the group stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the match was eventually held after an hour's delay, with the former Zimbabwe player holding his spot as the match official among the umpires.

Ad

Trending

Amid the string of controversies, the Indian cricket team have been caught in the eye of the storm, and Suryakumar Yadav has been a pivotal figure facing the media and critics as captain of the team.

"Close your room, switch off your phone, and sleep. I think that is the best. It is easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult, because you meet a lot of friends, and you go out for dinner. It is on you, what you want to listen to, what you want in your mind," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Super 4 stage clash against Pakistan (via Times of India).

Ad

"I've been very clear with all the boys. I think it is very important that if you want to do well in this tournament, and going forward, we will have to shut a lot of noise from outside. I'm not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you. Someone can give good advice as well, which can help you in the game," he added.

Ad

Team India finished their group stage with a 21-run win over Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

"That is not an excuse" - Suryakumar Yadav on the onset of dew during the second innings of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025

The Indian team faced their sternest test in the Asia Cup 2025 from an unexpected source, in the form of a stubborn Oman outfit. The Men in Blue rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy for the dead rubber clash, and had a lucrative 189-run target to defend.

Ad

Oman, however, were steady in their run chase, putting up an admirable effort against the world champions to finish with 167-4.

"I feel they played some good brand of cricket, they batted really well, there was a little bit of dew, but that is not an excuse. From our batting point of view, our batters did not get a lot of game time, starting from Sanju, Hardik, Axar, even Dube," Suryakumar Yadav said.

Team India will face Pakistan to begin their Super 4 stage campaign on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news